Israeli troops to stay in West Bank camps for a year and not allow 40,000 Palestinians home

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that he has instructed the military to prepare to remain in some of the occupied <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/" target="_blank">West Bank’s</a> refugee camps – where operations have increased over the past month – “for the coming year”. "So far, 40,000 Palestinians have evacuated from the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams, which are now empty of residents," Mr Katz said in a statement, referring to residents who have been forcibly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/02/12/gaza-west-bank-israel-palestine-middle-east/" target="_blank">displaced </a>by the continuing violence. "I have instructed (troops) to prepare for a prolonged presence in the cleared camps for the coming year and to prevent the return of residents and the resurgence of terrorism," he added. The comments from Mr Katz come as Israel is intensifying an offensive in the occupied Palestinian territory and after a fragile ceasefire that paused the war in Gaza came into force in January. Israel's army on Sunday announced the expansion of operations in the occupied West Bank including the deployment of a tank division in the city of Jenin, the first time tanks have operated in the Palestinian territory since the end of the second intifada, or uprising, in 2005. "IDF (the Israeli military), Shin Bet (the security agency), and border police forces continue their counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria (the West Bank) and are expanding offensive activities in the area," a military statement said, adding that "a tank division will operate in Jenin as part of the offensive effort". On Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> ordered the army to step up its operations in the occupied West Bank during a rare visit to troops in the territory that drew Palestinian condemnation. Mr Netanyahu's visit to Tulkarm refugee camp in the north of the territory came after bombs that Israeli officials said resembled those used by militants in the West Bank exploded on multiple buses in central Israel on Thursday. The Prime Minister's office said he ordered more "operational activity" in the northern occupied West Bank in response to the bomb blasts. Mr Netanyahu’s trip came as Israeli forces continue an operation named “Iron Wall” that has displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians and destroyed vast amounts of private property and infrastructure, stoking fears that Israel is seeking to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/11/palestinians-in-jenin-fear-israel-will-bring-abuses-of-war-in-gaza-to-west-bank/" target="_blank">replicate its war on Gaza</a> in the West Bank. Israel says it is launching the operation to fight terrorism. The operations associated with "Iron Wall" span multiple refugee camps near the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas. On Friday, "live fire" from Israeli troops killed a 13-year-old girl in Jenin refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Israeli fire also killed a 13-year-old boy near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, the ministry said. The Israeli offensive has displaced at least 40,000 people, according to the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The operation is now the longest in the occupied West Bank since the second Palestinian intifada in the early 2000s. In both <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/21/netanyahu-says-israeli-forces-levelling-streets-in-west-banks-tulkarm/" target="_blank">Tulkarm</a> and Jenin, the army has demolished dozens of homes with explosives, opening up new access routes into the densely built camps. Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 900 Palestinians, including many militants, in the territory since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. At least 32 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations in the territory over the same period, according to Israel's official figures.