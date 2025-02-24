EU to reject displacement of Gazans in high-level talks with Israel

European officials are expected to tell <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/23/israeli-troops-to-stay-in-west-bank-camps-for-a-year-and-not-allow-40000-palestinians-home/" target="_blank">Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar</a> on Monday that they reject plans to forcibly displace Gazans at the first high-level talks in Brussels in two years. "Displaced Gazans should be ensured a safe and dignified return to their homes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/21/arab-leaders-meet-in-riyadh-to-discuss-regional-gaza-plan/" target="_blank">in Gaza</a>", according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The meeting has been the subject of controversy amid a push by some EU countries to discuss Israel's compliance with a human rights clause <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/05/27/eu-summons-association-council-with-israel-to-discuss-human-rights-and-icj-ruling/" target="_blank">included in the EU-Israel Association Agreement</a>. But several countries said the topic would not be discussed during the topic during Monday's meeting. Some said they did not want Israel to face excessive criticism. "What I do not want is for it to become a kind of tribunal in which we only criticize Israel and pay no attention to the security concerns that Israel also has," Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said. "I want there to be a good dialogue across the full breadth of relations with the Israeli minister." Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement states that respect for human rights is an "essential element" of the agreement. The EU is Israel's biggest trading partner, and a suspension of the agreement would thus strongly impact Israel's economy. There was no mention of a review of the human rights clause in the invitation letter sent by the EU's foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, according to Mr Saar. "I’m convinced we will have today a constructive, excellent dialogue," Mr Saar said. "There are [EU] member states very friendly to us, others less friendly. But all in all, this meeting proves there is willingness to renew a working relationship. That does not mean there are no disagreements." Asked to comment on Israel's deployment of tanks in the West Bank for the first time in decades, Mr Saar said: "It’s military operations taking place there against terrorists, and [there are] no other objectives but this one." The meeting comes as a fragile ceasefire month-long ceasefire has been implemented in Gaza amid the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/23/israeli-refusal-to-release-palestinian-detainees-part-of-netanyahus-plan-to-hinder-ceasefire-sources-say/" target="_blank">release of some hostages by Hamas</a>. The EU has always said it is in favour of a two-state solution, a position contradicted by US President Donald Trump's call for the US to take-over Gaza and stop its two million inhabitants <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/20/steve-witkoff-gaza-right-of-return/" target="_blank">from returning</a>. The EU also wants the Palestinian Authority to play a key role in the future of Gaza, a position that Mr Saar pushed back against in his comments. "The PA continues to pay money to terrorists and to families of terrorists. We heard that from Mahmoud Abbas directly this last weekend. The incitement in [Palestinian] media, in the education system, in schoolbooks, in the mosques, within the PA, all that continues," Mr Saar said. Minister of State at the German foreign office, Tobias Lindner, said that it was important to engage in dialogue "especially when you disagree." "We need to ... enter in a discussion about the political future and reconstruction not only of Gaza but of the region as a whole, and the German government is committed to a negotiated two- state solution," Mr Lindner said, responding to a question from <i>The National</i>. Ireland, which last year had pushed for a review of the association agreement with Israel, said it welcomed Monday's meeting. "I really welcome the opportunity today for the EU to have a dialogue with Israel," Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Harris, said. "It does give us an opportunity to raise a number of very important and pressing issues including ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire and also making it very clear that the EU’s position is very much in favour of a two-state solution," Mr Harris said. His Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, struck a more offensive tone. "There are groups, such as human rights defenders, journalists, NGO members, members of the United Nations, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/16/future-of-palestinian-state-at-risk-warns-unrwas-philippe-lazzarini-amid-fragile-ceasefire-concerns/" target="_blank">members of UNRWA</a>, who have perished under Israeli bombs in Gaza, and that cannot be left unexplained," Mr Albares said. In apparent contradiction with Mr Saar's comments, Mr Albares said that human rights would be discussed with Israel. "Article 2 will undoubtedly be very present in the meeting today. Of course, as I have indicated, respect for human rights will be the first point of my intervention and it must of course be a clear guide for the European Union," Mr Albares said. The EU's refusal refusal to review the association agreement's human rights clause with Israel has drawn criticism from human rights groups. Agnes Bertrand-Sanz, Oxfam humanitarian expert, said in a statement: “The EU includes human rights clauses in its bilateral deals for a reason, yet with Israel, these clauses seem optional. By having this meeting, the EU is signalling that it is business as usual”. “This is not diplomacy – this is complicity,” added Ms Bertrand-Sanz. The latest Gaza war started when Hamas-led militants launched a cross-border attack on Israeli communities that killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, according to Israel. The Israeli retaliatory offensive has killed at least 48,000 people, Palestinian health authorities say, leaving some hundreds of thousands of people in makeshift shelters and dependent on aid trucks.