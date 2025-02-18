Gaza lies largely in ruins after 15 months of war and the latest plans suggests Gazans themselves will have a big part to play in reconstruction. Reuters
Gaza lies largely in ruins after 15 months of war and the latest plans suggests Gazans themselves will have a big part to play in reconstruction. Reuters

News

MENA

Egypt's five-year plan for Gaza reconstruction includes safe zones and independent Palestinian agency

The plan is designed to counter US President Donald Trump’s proposals for Gaza’s future

Hamza Hendawi
Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

February 18, 2025