News

MENA

Future of Palestinian state at risk, warns UNRWA's Philippe Lazzarini amid fragile ceasefire concerns

Speaking to The National in Munich, head of UN agency said he plans to reactivate UNRWA's 'temporary' state as part of a shift to 'transition mode'

Mina Al-Oraibi
Mina Al-Oraibi
Munich

February 16, 2025