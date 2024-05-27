EU summons Association Council with Israel to discuss human rights and ICJ ruling

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The EU's foreign ministers agreed on Monday to call a bilateral council meeting with Israel to discuss the country's compliance with its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

During the meeting the bloc will question Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government about its compliance with Friday's ruling by the International Court of Justice, which ordered Israel to stop its military offensive in Rafah.

The decision follows calls from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the then-Irish premier Leo Varadkar for an urgent review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement after concerns over Israel's military campaign in Gaza and possible breaches of human rights and international law.

Under Article 2 of the agreement passed in 2000, it stipulates the deal is "based on respect for human rights and democratic principles".

The agreement is a powerful tool for the bloc to put pressure on Mr Netanyahu's war cabinet as Europe is Israel's main trading partner, accounting for just under a third of all commerce.

"We got the necessary unanimity to call for an Association Council with Israel to discuss the situation in Gaza ... and the respect of human rights under the obligations that Israel has assumed under the Association Council, and how they plan to implement the ruling of the court," Josep Borrell, the EU foreign affairs high representative, told reporters.

"But what we have seen since the court has issued its ruling – not the stop of military activities but, on the contrary, an increase in the military activities, an increase in the bombing and an increase in the casualties to the civilian people, as we have seen last night."

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said the move to convene an Association Council sends a "strong signal."

"We must ensure that our rules and values are respected by all, and above all by our partners like Israel. Our credibility depends on it," Ms Lahbib said.

Slovenia's Tanja Fajon, whose government is looking at recognising the state of Palestine, and other foreign ministers called for the bloc to go further by imposing sanctions on Israel for its continued violations of international law in the Gaza Strip.

"I strongly condemn Israel's attack last night on the displaced Palestinians, in which many children were also burned to death," Ms Fajon said in a post on X.

"In Brussels today, I will stand up for respect for international humanitarian law and decision [of the] ICJ.

"In case of continuing violations, [the] EU must react uniformly and decisively, including sanctions."

In light of rising tension with Israel after Ireland, Norway Spain decided to recognise the state of Palestine, Mr Borrell declined to comment on whether he believed the Israelis would agree to attend the Association Council.

On Sunday, Spain's Foreign Affairs Minister Jose Manuel Albares condemned as "scandalous and execrable" a video posted by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz suggesting Hamas would be grateful to Spain, in a growing dispute between the two countries over the Gaza war.

A short video posted by Mr Katz on X on Sunday says "Hamas: Gracias Espana" ("Hamas: Thanks Spain").

The video shows the Spanish flag then a couple dancing to flamenco music.

Film of Hamas fighters is interspersed, including people fleeing during the October 7 attacks on southern Israel that led to Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

"We are not going to fall into provocations. The video is scandalous and execrable," Mr Albares told a news conference in Brussels.

"Its scandalous because all the world knows, including my colleague in Israel, that Spain condemned the actions of Hamas from the first moment.

"And execrable for the use of one of those symbols of Spanish culture."

The EU, like the US and Israel, considers Hamas to be a terrorist organisation.

The top EU diplomat said there is no appetite for imposing sanctions on Israel for its actions in Gaza at the moment, but that this could change if the Netanyahu's government "continues to ignore" the ICJ's ruling.

Mr Borrell said on Sunday that if Israel disregards the ICJ ruling and continues its attack on Rafah: “It would be against the rules-based world order we support and promote everywhere."

We “emphasise the crucial importance of fully respecting this decision of the ICJ", Mr Borrell said in a statement.

“If one of the parties is not satisfied by the decision of the court it can of course address a specific request for interpretation, but not disregard it.”

He said the ICJ decisions are not intending to target the “brave people of Israel”, saying they also deserve to live in peace and security, side by side with the Palestinian people.