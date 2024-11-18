EU's Borrell moves to increase pressure on Israel over human rights violations

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/16/live-israel-gaza-lebanon/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Monday tabled a proposal to formally suspend <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/09/eus-borrell-visits-egypt-and-lebanon-in-bid-to-contain-gaza-escalation/" target="_blank">political dialogue with Israel</a> due to its human rights violations in Gaza, in a last-ditch attempt to increase pressure on Israel before his mandate ends next month. "I don't see a hope for this [a ceasefire] to happen," <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/12/eu-foreign-affairs-chief-arrives-in-beirut-in-push-for-peace/" target="_blank">Mr Borrell said </a>before a meeting with the EU's 27 foreign affairs ministers in Brussels. "That is why there are concrete proposals today on the table. Concrete proposals in order to see if what's happening in Gaza is in accordance with international law." Mr Borrell said his proposal would also include measures to make sure the EU fulfills "all commitments in order not to trade with the products produced in occupied territories according with the rules of the International Court of Justice." In July, the ICJ said that states must "take steps to prevent<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/22/ireland-set-to-ban-imports-from-illegal-israeli-settlements/" target="_blank"> trade or investment relations </a>that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory". It remains unlikely that Mr Borrell will achieve the necessary unanimous support for his proposals, which would involve all ministers agreeing on the fact that Israel is violating human rights in Gaza. Even if he achieves unanimous support, it will be up to the EU Commission, headed by a staunch pro-Israel figure – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/06/27/von-der-leyen-secures-second-term-as-eu-commission-chief/" target="_blank">Ursula von der Leyen</a> – who decide how to move forward. The Dutch foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp pushed back against Mr Borrell's proposals and said he looked forward to picking up discussions with his successor, the former Estonian prime minister,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2024/02/13/russia-declares-estonian-pm-kaja-kallas-wanted-in-war-memorials-row/" target="_blank"> Kaja Kallas.</a> She is scheduled to take over in December but there have been delays in greenlighting the new EU Commission. "Apparently, the high rep [high representative Borrell] takes 180 degree turn. I don't fully grasp that," Mr Veldkamp told reporters on arrival. "In [the] view of the Netherlands, this door should keep open and we should start a discussion with the Israeli ministers. There will soon be a new high rep. Let's use these opportunities to get a dialogue running." His <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/08/diplomatic-tension-between-france-and-israel-worsens-after-paris-officials-are-detained-in-jerusalem/" target="_blank">French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot </a>dodged a question about Mr Borrell's proposal to suspend political dialogue with Israel, instead pointing at French efforts to issue a third round of sanctions against extremist settlers in the West Bank. They so far have had no impact in curbing attacks against Palestinians. "We’ll have this discussion today," Mr Barrot said. "There is ongoing work at European level about sanctions that could target destabilising actors in the Middle East, maybe Hamas by the way, or violent settlers that are threatening the security of Israel." Pressure has been mounting since early this year for the EU to review its trade association agreement with Israel over human rights sanctions. Calls for a review have been supported by some countries such as Ireland, Spain and Belgium. But the EU remains divided, with some states such as the Czech Republic reluctant to appear critical of Israel. Israel has also been pushing back an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/04/20/belgium-will-lead-re-evaluation-of-eu-israel-trade-accord/" target="_blank">EU-Israel association council meeting</a> to discuss these issues in the hope of delaying it until the end of Mr Borrell's mandate, EU sources have told <i>The National. </i>His successor, Ms Kallas, is known for her strong pro-Ukraine positions but has been less vocal on the Middle East. During his five-year mandate, Mr Borrell has advocated for the protection of human lives both in Ukraine and in the Middle East. Speaking on Monday, he said that he had "no more words" to describe the situation in Gaza. Referring to UN figures, Mr Borrell said that 70 per cent of the 44,000 people killed in Gaza by Israel in the past year are women and children. "The whole area is being destroyed," Mr Borrell said.