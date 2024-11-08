Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, right, who is to become Defence Minister, welcomes French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Jerusalem. EPA
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, right, who is to become Defence Minister, welcomes French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Jerusalem. EPA

News

MENA

Diplomatic tension between France and Israel worsens after gendarmes detained in Jerusalem

Israeli ambassador to Paris to be summoned over incident, French Foreign Ministry says

The National

November 08, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today