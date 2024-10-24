Paris conference for Lebanon raises more than $1 billion in support

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/20/live-israel-gaza-war-beit-lahia/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Dozens of countries meeting in Paris for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/24/lebanon-summit-paris-macron-mikati/" target="_blank">a conference on the situation in Lebanon </a>have pledged more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid and support for the Lebanese army, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday. "We have collectively raised $800 million in humanitarian aid and $200 million for the security forces," Mr Barrot said at the end of the conference, which was attended by delegates from more than 50 countries and a dozen international organisations such as the UN. "We rose up to the challenge." The event highlighted the worsening humanitarian and security crisis in Lebanon, with rising fears over sectarian tension as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> sets its sights on attacking the Shiite population. The war between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> militants and Israel has displaced a million people and deepened Lebanon's economic crisis. At more than 2,500, the number of those killed has already surpassed the death toll of the last Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006. "I heard the fear that Lebanon would not recover from this new conflict on its soil," said Mr Barrot. "Today, I feel that Lebanon is not alone," said the country's caretaker Prime Minister Mr Mikati, speaking alongside Mr Barrot. "But my heart is heavy and this is because we have to increasingly be mobilised and active to support our country." He said the impact of the war "cannot be overstated" and has left a "trail of destruction and misery", inflicting severe damage to the country’s infrastructure, economy and social fabric. Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, was among those who called for a ceasefire and the election of a new president in Lebanon after a two-year vacancy that has further enervated institutions weakened by a financial crisis. Speaking to <i>The National</i> at the conference, she said it was important Lebanese politicians agreed on appointing a new president. She told delegates random bombings were raising the threat of war spreading further across the region. "The UAE is very committed to making sure there is a de-escalation and a commitment to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/21/us-envoy-amos-hochstein-set-to-arrive-in-beirut-with-latest-ceasefire-proposal/" target="_blank">UN Resolution 1701</a>," she said, referring to the resolution that ended the 2006 war in Lebanon. It required the full withdrawal of Hezbollah from southern Lebanon and for Israel to stop entering Lebanese airspace – neither was executed, with Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace and Hezbollah maintaining its paramilitary presence in the region. The international community should support the country's army, Ms Al Kaabi added. "There has to be a political resolution that all parties should adhere to." The UAE pledged $130 million at the beginning of the crisis and has recently shipped the equivalent of more than 50 plane loads of aid that will arrive in Lebanon on Friday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmanuel-macron/" target="_blank">French President Emmanuel Macron</a> had called on participants to bring “massive aid” to support the country. Reiterating his calls for a ceasefire, Mr Macron pledged €100 million ($108 million) for Lebanon. Germany has announced €96 million in aid, the UK £15 million ($19.5 million), while Ireland on Wednesday said it would give €5 million. The UN had previously estimated the urgent humanitarian needs in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon </a>to be $426 million. Mr Mikati was accompanied by Hezbollah's representative in his cabinet, Minister of Public Works Ali Hamiyeh, as well as Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Industry Minister George Bouchikian, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin and Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan. Special focus was given to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/10/21/lebanons-best-hope-is-its-armed-forces/" target="_blank">Lebanese Armed Forces,</a> which was represented by Brig Gen Youssef Haddad, with a strong signal of support sent to the Lebanese army. The Lebanese cabinet has approved the hiring of an extra 1,500 soldiers but Mr Macron and Mr Mikati called for the hiring of 6,000 more. Questions were raised during the conference about US level of attendance in the absence of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was replaced by Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary of Management and Resources. Mr Barrot pushed back against rumours of tension between Washington and Paris, saying the US had pledged about $300 million alone in humanitarian aid for Lebanon. "I want to salute the exceptional US contribution to this conference," he said. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the conference, Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said it was important to demonstrate solidarity with the Lebanese people. "Lebanon is a multiethnic, multireligious community and society with reaching connections across the world, particularly in Europe," he said. "A conference like this [is about] galvanising all the forces together to help prevent collapse." Yet with no Israeli or Iranian representation, Thursday's conference did not achieve any breakthrough in talks on a ceasefire. "People are very worried in terms of further escalation in the region," said Mr Martin. "It's a very dangerous situation that needs to de-escalate rapidly."