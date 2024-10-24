Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands on a day that donor nations raised $1 billion to support war-hit Lebanon. AFP
Paris conference for Lebanon raises more than $1 billion in support

Death toll has already surpassed that of Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006

Sunniva Rose
October 24, 2024