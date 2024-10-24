Lebanese leader Mikati lobbies Paris conference in bid to avoid war spiralling

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/20/live-israel-gaza-war-beit-lahia/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Lebanon's<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/23/frances-400m-fund-raiser-for-lebanon-to-help-strengthen-military/" target="_blank"> Prime Minister Najib Mikati</a> and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib were in Paris for a conference on Thursday, as Israeli bombs pummelled Beirut and French officials raised fears of a Lebanese civil war. Brig Gen Youssef Haddad was representing the Lebanese army and was seen sitting close to French President Emmanuel Macron at the opening session. Lebanon hopes for all the humanitarian aid it can get, Lebanese diplomats told <i>The National, </i>ahead of the conference while also vying for a ceasefire as soon as possible. Pledges expected to at least match a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank">UN</a> appeal for $426 million in aid for Lebanon are expected at the conference, attended by representatives from more than 50 countries, including the UAE's Minister of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/28/diversity-is-key-to-strengthening-sport-diplomacy-says-uaes-noura-al-kaabi/" target="_blank">Noura Al Kaabi</a> and Saudi Arabia's deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed El Khereiji. Hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough are low as neither Israel nor Iran have been invited. Israel has reportedly recently hardened its demands, requesting continued access to Lebanese airspace and the creation of a buffer zone in the south of the country, in addition to the withdrawal of Hezbollah. The Iran-backed group last year intensified attacks against Israel in solidarity with Hamas. Earlier this week, French Defence minister Sebastien Lecornu said France, which has historic ties to Lebanon, wanted to avoid “an inter-confessional war”. Fears are high that Lebanon is sliding into a civil war, amid Israeli strikes that have largely targeted and displaced the country's Shiite population, which overwhelmingly supports Hezbollah. Israel has decimated its leadership and emptied a number of Shiite villages of their population near the border, which should be patrolled by the UN. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/" target="_blank">Beirut</a> was pummelled by at least 17 Israeli air strikes late on Wednesday, while three Lebanese army soldiers were killed in south Lebanon after Israel attacks. Lebanon's survival is at risk, France's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian has warned. “These actions against the Lebanese population must stop,” he said in the run up to the conference. “I've said it several times: Lebanon is in mortal danger.” Some countries have already announced pledges, with Ireland promising an additional €2 million ($2.1 million) on top of €1 million announced in support of UN’s High Commission for Refugees for Lebanon last month. This brings to €7 million Ireland’s support for Lebanon this year.