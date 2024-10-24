Beirut pummelled by Israeli strikes as three Lebanese soldiers killed in south

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
At least 17 Israeli air strikes hit Beirut late on Wednesday, while three Lebanese soldiers were killed in Israeli fire in southern Lebanon during a rescue operation.
After a brief lull last week, Israel has recommenced its daily attacks on the Lebanese capital. At least one person was killed and five injured in strikes on Jnah in southern Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. The Israeli army gave no warning or displacement orders before the attacks which caused widespread destruction, flattening six residential buildings near the area of Laylaki.
Al Manar, a television station backed by Hezbollah, said one of its cameramen was killed in the attacks. The Israeli army claimed to be attacking Hezbollah weapon caches. Broadcaster Al Mayadeen said an Israeli strike hit an office it had vacated in Beirut.
Three soldiers were killed in Yater, southern Lebanon, while trying to evacuate injured civilians, the LAF said. While the army has mostly remained on the margins of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, it has increasingly come under Israeli attacks.
“The Israeli enemy targeted Lebanese army personnel in the vicinity of Yater village, in the Bint Jbeil area of the south, while carrying out an operation to evacuate wounded, which led to the deaths of three martyrs, including an officer,” the army said.
In a phone call of Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his “deep concern about the reports of strikes against the Lebanese Armed Forces”.
The strikes on Lebanon came as Hezbollah fired precision missiles at Tel Aviv, while claiming to have launched a new type of attack drones. About 50 rockets were launched at northern Israel from Lebanon on Thursday morning, the Israeli army said, adding that some were intercepted while others crashed. Israel's emergency services said it was treating two men with moderate shrapnel injuries, who were taken to a medical centre in Nahariya.
On Wednesday, Israeli strikes pounded the historic city of Tyre, regarded as one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. At least 16 people were injured in the attacks, which caused widespread destruction in the centre of the Unesco-listed city.