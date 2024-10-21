US envoy Amos Hochstein set to arrive in Beirut with latest ceasefire proposal

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/20/live-israel-gaza-war-beit-lahia/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> US envoy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/18/benny-gantz-warns-time-is-running-out-for-deal-to-ease-tensions-on-israel-lebanon-border/" target="_blank">Amos Hochstein</a> is due to arrive in Beirut on Monday in the latest push for a ceasefire between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/21/israel-to-hold-military-exercise-in-north-as-several-killed-in-morning-air-strikes-on-lebanon/" target="_blank">Israel and Hezbollah.</a> Mr Hochstein will be holding talks on Israel's conditions for a diplomatic solution to end its war on Lebanon, including a land invasion, Israeli media reported. Israel has reportedly demanded that its forces be allowed to engage in “active enforcement” to ensure Hezbollah does not rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border. Israel also demanded its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, according to reports. The US has regularly called for the election of a new Lebanese president, which the country has been without since October 2022. Israel, backed by the US, has said it wants to ensure Hezbollah can never be a threat to its citizens in the north of the country again. Israel continued its brutal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/21/beirut-strikes-israel-hezbollah/" target="_blank">aerial bombardment</a> of Lebanon, hitting numerous Hezbollah-linked financial institutions across the country on Sunday. Mr Hochstein is set to meet Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri on Monday. Both Lebanese officials have called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, agreed in 2006 to end the last war between arch foes Israel and Hezbollah. Last month, Hezbollah was under the impression it had agreed to a ceasefire with Israel to end the fighting. However, that was torn up by Israel the day after when it assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a massive bombardment of Beirut. Mr Hochstein is a regular visitor to Israel and Lebanon as the US seeks to find a ceasefire. Mr Hochstein, who has served in the Israeli military, also helped mediate the landmark maritime border deal between Lebanon and Israel in 2022. The two countries are technically in a state of war and do not have diplomatic relations.