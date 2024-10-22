Fifteen Unifil peacekeepers injured as Israel suspected of using white phosphorus

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/20/live-israel-gaza-war-beit-lahia/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Fifteen UN peacekeepers required treatment after Israel used what is suspected to be white phosphorus in the vicinity of their base in southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, a confidential report obtained by <i>The National </i>says. The report for the UN Interim Force In Lebanon outlines how Israeli forces fighting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> have deliberately attacked Unifil bases and shot at lighting and watchtowers, injuring peacekeepers. White phosphorus is a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/11/14/israeli-strikes-turning-the-environment-into-a-weapon-in-southern-lebanon-experts-say/" target="_blank">toxic chemical </a>that can cause respiratory damage, organ failure when inhaled, and severe burns upon skin contact. It is highly flammable and can reignite when exposed to oxygen, even weeks later, causing fires and destroying land, civilian structures and crops. On October 13, Unifil reported that two Israeli tanks breached a base, sparking a security incident. About 45 minutes after the tanks withdrew, peacekeepers heard a blast and saw thick smoke entering the area from the north of the camp. “Despite putting on protective masks, 15 peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions after the smoke entered the camp,” the report says. The report, shared by one of the 50 nations contributing troops to Unifil, indicated that the smoke was caused by “suspected <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/12/12/white-phosphorus-lebanon-attack-us-israel/" target="_blank">white phosphorus</a>.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/10/19/lebanese-civilians-speak-out-against-israeli-use-of-white-phosphorus/" target="_blank">White phosphorus</a> is not a banned substance under international law and the US says it can have a “legitimate military utility”, but rights groups have said its intentional use against civilians could constitute a war crime. According to Human Rights Watch, white phosphorus is used in the military to “obscure, mark, signal, or smoke out enemy forces”. Israel's alleged use of white phosphorous at Unifil positions dates back as far as November 2023 and was reported to the UN Security Council in March. Photographs included in the report showed tanks breaching the base's gates, damaging perimeter walls and white smoke lingering in the air, as well as images of injured Indonesian peacekeepers. The 10-page report stated that the Israeli military “deliberately” attacked Unifil positions and shot out lights. On October 10, two Indonesian peacekeepers were injured when an Israeli Merkava tank fired at an observation tower at Unifil's headquarters in Naqoura. The same day, Israeli forces fired on a UN position in Labbouneh, hitting the entrance to a bunker where Italian peacekeepers were sheltering, and damaging vehicles and a communications system. On October 11, two other UN peacekeepers were wounded by an Israeli strike near their watchtower in south Lebanon. The peacekeeping force has already disclosed many details of the attacks, but the report provides further insight into the challenges Unifil faces in maintaining operations in war-torn southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah has a network of tunnels and hidden missile launchers. The photographs reveal the extensive damage to troop bunkers, perimeter walls, and observation towers, underscoring the severity of the situation. Israel has demanded that Unifil vacate 31 of its bases along the Israeli Lebanese border, warning that these areas have become “active combat zones” as it steps up efforts to dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure. Hezbollah has been launching missile attacks into Israel since October 8 last year, citing solidarity with Hamas. Israeli authorities claim many of these rockets are fired from locations near Unifil bases, raising concerns over the proximity of peacekeepers to continuing hostilities. Unifil has been stationed in southern Lebanon since 1978, tasked with monitoring hostilities and assisting in the implementation of peace agreements between Israel and Lebanon. Under UN<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/08/un-resolution-1701-fit-for-purpose-or-total-failure/" target="_blank"> Security Council Resolution 1701</a>, adopted in 2006, both Hezbollah and Israel are prohibited from conducting military operations in southern Lebanon.