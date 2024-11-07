Dr Michael Ryan, World Health Organisation deputy director general, and Rick Brennan, regional emergency director in the Eastern Mediterranean, visit Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

WHO officials warn Gaza unprepared for the 'ticking time bomb' of winter

Senior health figures caution situation will worsen unless the right support is offered to stricken Palestinians

Shireena Al Nowais

November 07, 2024