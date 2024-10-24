A medic administers a polio vaccine to a Palestinian child in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP
A medic administers a polio vaccine to a Palestinian child in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

News

UAE

World Polio Day: Rise in cases a backward step in journey to eradication of disease

Gaza conflict halts final push for polio vaccination in 'zero dose' children, and is a warning to the world

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

October 24, 2024