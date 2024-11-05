Displaced Palestinians flee an area of Khan Younis after the Israeli army issued an eviction order in July. AFP
Displaced Palestinians flee an area of Khan Younis after the Israeli army issued an eviction order in July. AFP

News

MENA

Rafah city 'unfit for habitation' as Israeli bombardment reduces it to rubble

Officials and residents describe harrowing scenes of near-total destruction in southern Gaza city

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

November 05, 2024