At least 47 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on central Gaza

At least 47 people were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes on the central <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/30/beit-lahia-israel-gaza-strike/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> city of Deir Al Balah, the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp and town of Al Zawaida. Air strikes hit several homes in Nuseirat, including those sheltering displaced families from elsewhere in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/29/israel-beit-lahia-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. Many of the victims of the overnight attacks were women and children, the Wafa news agency reported. Search and rescue operations are under way to find people trapped under rubble. Medical sources told Wafa that bodies and injured people were taken to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. Residents rushed to help people caught in initial strikes, only to be hit by subsequent bombings, witnesses told the agency. More than 43,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/10/30/as-an-american-the-tragedy-of-gaza-is-not-lost-on-me/" target="_blank">war</a> broke out last October, with more than 100,000 injured. The latest strikes on central Gaza came after Israel on Thursday launched an attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, in the north of the enclave, injuring several staff and damaging recently delivered life-saving supplies. Israel has accused Hamas of using the hospital in the city of Beit Lahia for military purposes and said "dozens of terrorists" were hiding there. Gaza health officials and Hamas deny the accusation. The World Health Organisation condemned the attack on the hospital, while medical charity Doctors Without Borders voiced concern for one of its medics detained by Israeli forces at the site. WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X that the attack "hit a storage space containing life-saving WHO supplies taken in through complex missions, as well as the desalination station and water tanks on top of the hospital". "The hospital has been barely functioning since the most recent raid. The latest attack is putting patients' lives at grave risk," he added. "The health situation in northern Gaza is appalling. We call on everyone to protect hospitals and fully comply with international humanitarian law." Last week, Israeli troops raided the hospital, causing extensive damage and detaining medical staff. The forces began a siege of northern Gaza more than three weeks ago, blocking the entry of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/17/uae-carries-out-another-critical-aid-drop-to-gaza-strip/" target="_blank">aid</a> and medical assistance. Israel has said its goal is to eradicate the operational infrastructure of Hamas.