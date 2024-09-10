People look at a crater left by Israeli air strikes on Tuesday in Al Mawasi, a southern coastal area designated a 'safe zone' for civilians by the Israeli military. AP
People look at a crater left by Israeli air strikes on Tuesday in Al Mawasi, a southern coastal area designated a 'safe zone' for civilians by the Israeli military. AP

News

MENA

Al Mawasi attack felt like earthquake, says survivor

Residents of Gaza 'safe zone' work with rescuers to find loved ones buried under sand after Israeli air strike kills 40

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

September 10, 2024