At least 40 people killed in overnight Israeli air strike on Al Mawasi 'safe zone'

At least 40 Palestinians were killed and 60 wounded in what rescue workers have called one of the most horrific attacks of the war in Gaza.

The overnight strike hit displaced civilians near the British Hospital at the entrance to Al Mawasi, according to Wafa news agency. While the area has been designated for months by the Israeli army as a “safe zone”, it has come under repeated attack.

Forty people were found dead within the first three hours of the rescue operation, Wafa reported, with Gaza's civil defence describing the incident as “one of the most horrific massacres since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip”.

“Entire families have disappeared into the sand,” rescue workers said. They warned that they lack adequate equipment for the scale of the operation.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are staying in tents in Al Mawasi after being evacuated from other areas of Gaza. Israel said militants were operating from a disguised command centre in the area, but Hamas said this was a “clear lie”.

No warning

The army said it had used precise weapons to reduce civilian harm, while Gaza's civil defence said no warning was given before the strike.

Five missiles were used in the attack, destroying tents and blasting nine-metre deep holes into the sand, according to civil defence teams, who dug throughout the night for survivors.

Al Mawasi is in a “state of chaos”, Wafa reported, with power to the area cut, fires and Israeli reconnaissance planes flying overhead. The area has suffered some of the deadliest attacks on Gaza since the war began.

In July, at least 90 people were killed in a strike intended to kill Hamas commander Mohammed Deif. The militant group said he survived the attack.

The war in Gaza began on October 7, when Hamas killed about 1,200 people and abducted about 240 during attacks on southern Israeli communities.

More than 40,900 people have been killed in Gaza since the outbreak of war, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

School strikes have been particularly deadly, with more than 100 people killed during an August strike on Al Tabaeen school as displaced people gathered for dawn prayers inside the complex.

In February, about 112 people were also killed and at least 700 wounded in what was dubbed the “flour massacre” in northern Gaza, when Israeli troops were reported to have opened fire on people waiting for food aid.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has been described by war monitors as among the deadliest for civilians in modern warfare, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the scale of suffering in the Palestinian enclave is the worst he has seen in office.

“The level of suffering we are witnessing in Gaza is unprecedented in my mandate as Secretary General of the United Nations. I’ve never seen such a level of death and destruction as we are seeing in Gaza in the last few months,” Mr Guterres said on Monday.

