Children killed in overnight strikes on Rafah as Israel hits displacement camps

Overnight Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip – on Rafah in the south, Gaza city and the Nuseirat and Jabilia refugee camps in the north – killed several people, including children, Palestinian state news agency Wafa has reported.

The exact death toll was not immediately clear.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society evacuated Al Quds field hospital in Al Mawasi after a bombardment continued in its vicinity, forcibly displacing residents in the area, it said.

Al Mawasi was previously designated as a “safe zone” by Israeli forces.

Witnesses said Israeli forces had penetrated the city.

“People are currently inside their homes because anyone who moves is being shot at by Israeli drones,” resident Abdel Khatib told AFP.

Israeli forces have denied striking Al Mawasi.

The surge in air raids came hours after the White House said Israel's actions in Rafah had not crossed US President Joe Biden's “red lines”.

Since Sunday, Israel has repeatedly struck displacement camps in Rafah, killing dozens of civilians, including women and children. The first attack caused a fire that killed at least 45 Palestinians and badly wounded others.

Israel called the Rafah air strike a “tragic mistake”.

Israeli army spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the air force had dropped aerial bombs weighing 17kg during Sunday's attack.

However, defence expert Amos Harel, a reporter at Israeli outlet Haaretz, said the figure was misleading as it only took into account the weight of the explosive material and not the bomb itself, which weighs 110kg.

Meanwhile, US Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that “as a result of this strike on Sunday I have no policy changes to speak to”.

“It just happened. The Israelis are going to investigate it,” he said.

The Pentagon, however, used stronger language to describe Sunday's attack.

“No matter what anyone says, those images, what’s happening on the ground, it’s horrific, it’s heartbreaking and needs to stop,” it said.

“It’s absolutely devastating to see the loss of life.”

Algeria said on Tuesday that it was proposing a UN Security Council draft resolution to “stop the killing in Rafah”.

The Security Council is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Gaza.