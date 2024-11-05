More than 60 per cent of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed by Israeli bombing. AP
More than 60 per cent of Gaza's buildings have been destroyed by Israeli bombing. AP

News

MENA

Israel accused of 'domicide' as it flattens homes in Gaza and Lebanon

Campaign is on to include the systematic destruction of homes as a crime against humanity

Anjana Sankar
Anjana Sankar

November 05, 2024