Israel strikes southern Beirut suburbs after asking residents to leave

At least 10 air strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs at dawn on Friday, Lebanese state media reported, after the Israeli army issued eviction orders for buildings in the area. Footage showed explosions in neighbourhoods known as Hezbollah strongholds. "The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were levelled to the ground, in addition to the outbreak of fires," the National News Agency said. Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on the areas of Ghobeiry and Al Kafaat, as well as the Sayed Hadi Highway, Al Mujtaba Complex and the old airport road, it added. The Israeli military has bombarded southern Beirut repeatedly in recent weeks, while also carrying out deadly strikes elsewhere in the capital and across Lebanon. Friday's attacks came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US officials Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein to discuss a possible deal to end the war with Hezbollah, with the death toll mounting on both sides of the border. At least 1,829 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel began strikes on Hezbollah strongholds on September 23, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese Health Ministry figures. The real toll is likely to be higher. The ministry said late on Thursday that at least 45 people had been killed in Israeli strikes in the previous 24 hours. The death toll since October 8 last year has is now more than 2,865. Mr Netanyahu told the visiting US envoys that Israel's ability to counter threats to its security from Lebanon and return displaced Israelis to the north their country near the border would be key elements of any ceasefire deal. He was speaking shortly after a farmer and four foreign workers were killed in a Hezbollah attack on the northern Israeli town of Metula, while two civilians were killed by shrapnel near the town of Kiryat Ata, authorities said. Four Thai citizens were killed and one was injured in the Metula attack, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on X on Friday. "The main issue is ... Israel's ability and determination to enforce the agreement and thwart any threat to its security from Lebanon," Mr Netanyahu's office quoted him as telling the US envoys, regarding a possible ceasefire. Mr McGurk and Mr Hochstein were in Israel to push to secure ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday expressed hope that a deal was imminent.