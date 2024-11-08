Israel passes Palestinian deportation law and Putin congratulates Trump - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israel's Parliament has passed a law to deport first-degree relatives of Palestinian attackers to the Gaza Strip and elsewhere.

The move was passed in a 61-41 vote on Thursday. It’s been widely criticised by human rights groups but welcomed by the country’s right wing. The law would result in deportation for seven to 20 years and would apply to family members who knew of an attack or expressed support for one.

Palestinian citizens of Israel make up about 20 per cent of its population. The law also applies to Palestinian residents of occupied East Jerusalem, but it’s unclear whether it would apply to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his election win. He praised him as a “real man” for his response to an assassination attempt earlier this year and signalled what appears to be a mutual desire for talks.

Mr Trump told NBC News, “I think we’ll speak.” The president-elect has already spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said their conversation was “warm” and “productive”.

Putin’s congratulations follow Biden’s rush of aid to Ukraine after Trump’s election victory.

Israel is continuing its bombing campaign on Hezbollah strongholds in Syria. A war monitor reported Israeli planes struck smuggling routes near the Syrian city of Qusayr, on the border with Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. Strikes on Lebanon continue.

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

