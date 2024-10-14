The UNRWA offices in Jerusalem, where the Israeli deputy mayor wants to build about 1,400 housing units for settlers. Lizzie Porter / The National
'We'll enter with helicopters': Israeli official threatens Jerusalem UNRWA offices after seizure order

Israeli government orders Palestinian refugee agency to leave compound in East Jerusalem as part of plan to build settler houses

Lizzie Porter
Jerusalem

October 14, 2024