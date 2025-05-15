UAE evacuates further 188 Palestinians from Gaza

The UAE has evacuated a further 188 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in partnership with the World Health Organisation under a major humanitarian drive in support of civilians in the war-hit enclave.

A flight carrying 101 wounded Palestinians and 87 family members arrived in Abu Dhabi from Ramon Airport in Israel, via the Karam Abu Salem crossing, state news agency Wam reported shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The Emirates has received 2,630 patients and family members since the start of the war with Israel in October, 2023, when a Hamas-led attack killed 1,200 people.

The crucial assistance is in line with President Sheikh Mohamed’s directive for treatment to be provided at UAE hospitals to 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and a further 1,000 cancer patients in a show of solidarity with Gaza.

“During this critical time, the UAE will spare no effort to extend help to the Palestinians and launch initiatives for their aid whether by land, sea or air,” said Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and vice chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.

“We will continue to closely work – through our leading and pioneering role – with the United Nations and our international partners to intensify the necessary efforts to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and ensure the urgent, safe, unhindered and sustainable delivery of aid at a wide scale and through all possible means.”

Mr Al Shamsi reiterated the UAE's commitment to Gaza, saying that the Emirates had contributed more than 40 per cent of the total global aid delivered to the enclave.

More than 52,900 Gazans have been killed since the outbreak of the war, with more than 113,000 injured. Much of Gaza's more than two million population has been displaced by the deadly conflict, with chronic food shortages and limited access to health services and aid contributing to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Steadfast support

In March, a UAE aid ship carrying more than 5,800 tonnes of critical supplies for Gaza docked at Egypt's Al Arish port.

It was the largest aid shipment sent by the Emirates under its humanitarian campaign, Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The aid included food, medicine, medical equipment and shelter materials.

More than 65,000 tonnes of aid have been delivered by air, sea and road, with nearly 600 flights, seven transport ships and nearly 3,500 lorries used to carry goods from Egypt into Gaza.

Additionally, an air-drop operation has delivered more than 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid by parachute in inaccessible areas.

The UAE has also established the Emirati field hospital in Gaza to ease the pressure on its devastated health sector and opened a floating hospital docked off the coast of Al Arish.

“Since the outbreak of the crisis, the UAE has undertaken robust efforts to provide advanced health care to sick and severely injured Palestinians in the UAE field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip and the hospital ship anchored in Al Arish Port,” said Mr Al Shamsi.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided a wide-scale relief response for the brotherly Palestinians to support them during the ongoing critical circumstances. The country has provided over 65,000 tonnes of relief, food and medical supplies.”

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances