UAE evacuates 188 Palestinians from Gaza in latest humanitarian mission

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The UAE has evacuated an additional 188 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in co-ordination with the World Health Organisation, in its latest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/17/uaes-largest-aid-ship-for-gaza-docks-in-egypts-al-arish/" target="_blank">humanitarian</a> operation in support of the besieged enclave. They include 81 patients – half of whom are children - set to receive treatment for cancer and other serious injuries. They were joined by 107 family members on arrival in Abu Dhabi on Friday. They were flown to the capital from Ramon Airport in Israel after crossing through the Karam Abu Salem border. The crucial assistance is in line with President Sheikh Mohamed’s directive for treatment to be provided in UAE hospitals to 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and a further 1,000 cancer patients. Medical teams transported those who required immediate medical attention to hospitals, with the remaining patients and their relatives taken to Emirates Humanitarian City in the capital. It is the 24th such aid flight conducted in order to provide Gazans with essential healthcare, amid the continued war with Israel. The UAE has stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people since the deadly conflict broke out on October 7, 2023. This month, a UAE <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/20/largest-uae-aid-ship-set-for-gaza-as-fragile-truce-holds/" target="_blank">aid ship</a> carrying more than 5,800 tonnes of critical supplies for Gaza docked at Egypt's Al Arish port. It is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/28/uae-sends-largest-aid-shipment-to-gaza-for-ramadan/" target="_blank">largest aid shipment</a> sent by the Emirates under its humanitarian campaign, called Operation Gallant Knight 3. The 5,820 tonnes of aid included food, medicine, medical equipment and shelter materials. More than 65,000 tonnes of aid have been delivered by air, sea and road, with close to 600 flights, seven transport ships and nearly 3,500 lorries used to carry goods from Egypt into Gaza. Additionally, an air-drop operation has delivered more than 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid by parachute in inaccessible areas. At least 50,208 Palestinians have been killed and 113,910 wounded since the war began. The Israeli military began its offensive after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel and killed about 1,200 people, on October 7, 2023.