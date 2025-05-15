Doctors at Gaza Eye Hospital are treating injured patients under difficult wartime conditions. Getty Images
Doctors at Gaza Eye Hospital are treating injured patients under difficult wartime conditions. Getty Images

News

MENA

War leaves Gaza with one barely functioning eye hospital

More than 1,500 Palestinians blinded and another 4,000 at risk of losing sight due to Israeli attacks

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

May 15, 2025