Britain edging towards recognition of Palestinian state

Britain is moving towards changing its position on recognition of a Palestinian state with pressure mounting on the Prime Minister to make an announcement this week.

Keir Starmer has taken the unusual decision of calling an emergency cabinet meeting, which could be held as early as Tuesday, during parliament's summer break, with the expectation that declaring Palestine a country will be top of the agenda.

With several senior cabinet members now calling for the move and with what is approaching a majority of MPs demanding it, Mr Starmer is understood to be strongly considering a change of position.

He has previously insisted UK recognition of Palestine was a question of “when, not if” and would be part of formal steps towards a two-state solution as well as a co-ordinated international move.

But with France unilaterally declaring it would recognise Palestine, becoming the 148th country to do so, Britain’s co-ordinated approach is looking tenuous.

Further pressure will mount on No 10 Downing Street on Monday as the UN holds a joint conference on a two-state solution hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy attending.

A pro Palestinian protester on Downing Street in London. AFP

His presence will be a powerful signal that Britain could change course and Mr Lammy is understood to have been among several senior cabinet members to privately back the move.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper have also requested the government follows France’s lead, it has been reported.

Gaza will dominate Mr Starmer’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday, in which he is likely to raise the possibility of the UK recognising a Palestinian state.

The growing horror at the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where people are now starving, has given further impetus to the recognition lobby.

The number of MPs supporting the cause has increased from the 221 who signed a cross-party letter demanding recognition on Friday. Among their number are more than 130 Labour backbench MPs.

“It’s a question of when we do that as part of a process,” said James Murray, a Treasury minister. But he added that recognition would have to “galvanise change” because despite many countries having already announced the move, “people are still suffering desperately in Gaza”.

Those in the pro-Israel lobby have criticised the proposal for being “symbolic” and rewarding Hamas for the October 7 attacks.