Trump's Scotland foray clouded by Gaza suffering

Air Force One is set to land in a corner of Scotland late on Friday, with an armoured motorcade ready to ferry US President Donald Trump through police lines to spend the next few days golfing.
Mr Trump's trip − his first to the UK since his second term began in January − is a private visit, the main purpose of which appears to be to spend time at his two Scottish golf courses, Trump International at Menie in Aberdeenshire and Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire.
But it is unlikely that the President will be isolated from events in the wider world during his golf break. If the TVs at the Trump International clubhouse are showing news channels, the US team will see starvation in Gaza is dominating the news agenda.
Keir Starmer is meeting the President on Monday, presenting the British Prime Minister with a dilemma. Mr Starmer is under intense pressure to follow France’s lead and recognise a Palestinian state.
With Mr Trump largely unapologetic for his military and political support for the Israeli government, his visit will likely be framed by demonstrations with mass protests promised in Scotland’s cities.
The Scottish government has confirmed that First Minister John Swinney will also meet the President during his visit.
Fairway meetings
Not being a golfer, Mr Starmer will greet Mr Trump a short drive away from the greens of Turnberry on the Ayrshire coast − where a peak season round costs £1,000 ($1,350) − for lunch and a bilateral meeting.
The original plan was to press Britain’s case to evade Mr Trump’s harshest tariffs, avoiding 25 per cent on steel exports and a potential 200 per cent hike on pharmaceuticals that are worth £9 billion a year to Britain.
But the grim news of starvation in Gaza and political momentum over formal Palestinian state recognition mean the Middle East will now top the agenda.
It will be a difficult political balancing act for Mr Starmer as America has just pulled out of ceasefire talks with Hamas, while members of the UK leader's cabinet are calling for Palestinian recognition and a much firmer line towards Israel. Scores of MPs from across the UK's political parties have also written a letter urging for the move.
Amid this, Mr Starmer will attempt to continue his campaign of seeking to befriend Mr Trump, keeping him onside over support for Ukraine and Nato.
There’s a possibility that if the pair’s chats continue, Mr Starmer might be invited on Air Force One for the short flight to Aberdeenshire, to Trump International at Menie, where the president will open a new course with a round.
But in Scotland's cities, anger over the war in Gaza is expected to see thousands turn out in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen to protest.
Influencing Trump
The politics over Palestine and other issues will be a challenge, former junior foreign minister Tobias Ellwood told The National.
“However much you might disagree with the individual, Mr Trump represents our closest security ally and, therefore, any opportunity to strengthen that bond, as well as take advantage of behind the scenes back-channel communications, should absolutely be leveraged,” said the former Conservative MP.
That will provide Mr Starmer with the chance to ask Mr Trump to influence Israel on getting humanitarian aid into Gaza and obtaining a ceasefire.
“It's very difficult to see any of the challenges that we face across the world not moving forward without American involvement,” Mr Ellwood said.
“One thing that Britain has always done well is influencing, giving some thought leadership towards shaping America's opinion. So, this is a welcome opportunity to help shape and finesse American foreign policy, particularly on the Middle East.”
Police operation
Mr Trump's visit comes weeks after campaign group Palestine Action was banned under UK anti-terrorism laws. Scottish police have already issued a warning that anyone displaying support for the group will be arrested, with police following through on their threat by detaining a protester in Glasgow holding a “Genocide in PALESTINE Time for ACTION” banner.
“Any support for Palestine Action, be that in terms of clothes worn, be that in terms of banners held, is now an offence under the Terrorism Act and people are liable to arrest for those offences,” said Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond of Police Scotland, who is leading the security operation.
Officers have been drafted in from across Britain. More than 5,000 are expected to take part in a five-day operation that is likely to exceed the £14.2m ($19.1) cost of Mr Trump's 2018 visit.
Convoys of police vehicles have been seen heading up to Scotland this week from England. Metal fences have been erected around golfing links and vehicle checkpoints set up.
Below par?
If the 2018 trip sets a precedent, the police will be under even greater pressure given that the Israel-Gaza war is causing political ructions.
Back then officers had to contend with protesters booing Mr Trump during a game of golf and hundreds of demonstrators on the perimeter of Turnberry. It was rounded off with a man flying a paraglider over the Turnberry hotel with a banner reading “Trump: well below par #resist”, in breach of the air exclusion zone.
Publicity stunts will certainly be attempted again, with groups of protesters gathering, many under the Stop Trump Coalition that has pro-Palestine supporters, trade unionist and anti-Trump demonstrators in its ranks.
One organiser highlighted opposition to the plan suggested by Mt Trump to develop Gaza into a tourist resort, with its Palestinian inhabitants moved to Egypt or Jordan.
“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians who will not be forced out of Gaza so that Trump’s ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ can be built on its mass graves,” the spokesman said.
Vance bogey
Mr Trump has deep roots in Britain. His mother was from the Outer Hebrides and emigrated to New York aged 18, later marrying his father Fred Trump, a property developer. That heritage stretches too to his Vice President JD Vance, who has Scots-Irish ancestry, and will spend his summer amid the low hills and stone cottages of England’s Cotswolds.
As with previous holidays in America, Mr Vance is likely to have to contend with demonstrators as he tries to relax with his wife and three young children.
“JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK as Donald Trump,” said the spokesman for the Stop Trump Coalition. “We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting.”
The group said Mr Trump’s formal state visit to Britain in September, where he will be accompanied by his wife Melania as they stay at Windsor Castle and dine with King Charles III, will also be met by protests.
Specs
Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric
Range: Up to 610km
Power: 905hp
Torque: 985Nm
Price: From Dh439,000
Available: Now
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Company: Instabug
Founded: 2013
Based: Egypt, Cairo
Sector: IT
Employees: 100
Stage: Series A
Investors: Flat6Labs, Accel, Y Combinator and angel investors
Jetour T1 specs
Engine: 2-litre turbocharged
Power: 254hp
Torque: 390Nm
Price: From Dh126,000
Available: Now
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
more from Janine di Giovanni
JOKE'S%20ON%20YOU
%3Cp%3EGoogle%20wasn't%20new%20to%20busting%20out%20April%20Fool's%20jokes%3A%20before%20the%20Gmail%20%22prank%22%2C%20it%20tricked%20users%20with%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fmentalplex%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emind-reading%20MentalPlex%20responses%3C%2Fa%3E%20and%20said%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fpigeonrank%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3E%20well-fed%20pigeons%20were%20running%20its%20search%20engine%20operations%3C%2Fa%3E%20.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%20subsequent%20years%2C%20they%20announced%20home%20internet%20services%20through%20your%20toilet%20with%20its%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Ftisp%2Finstall.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Epatented%20GFlush%20system%3C%2Fa%3E%22%2C%20made%20us%20believe%20the%20Moon's%20surface%20was%20made%20of%20cheese%20and%20unveiled%20a%20dating%20service%20in%20which%20they%20called%20founders%20Sergey%20Brin%20and%20Larry%20Page%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fromance%2Fpress.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3EStanford%20PhD%20wannabes%3C%2Fa%3E%20%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EBut%20Gmail%20was%20all%20too%20real%2C%20purportedly%20inspired%20by%20one%20%E2%80%93%20a%20single%20%E2%80%93%20Google%20user%20complaining%20about%20the%20%22poor%20quality%20of%20existing%20email%20services%22%20and%20born%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgooglepress.blogspot.com%2F2004%2F04%2Fgoogle-gets-message-launches-gmail.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emillions%20of%20M%26amp%3BMs%20later%3C%2Fa%3E%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
From Zero
Artist: Linkin Park
Label: Warner Records
Number of tracks: 11
Rating: 4/5
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Specs
Engine: Duel electric motors
Power: 659hp
Torque: 1075Nm
On sale: Available for pre-order now
Price: On request
Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Our legal consultant
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Director: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna
Rating: 1/5
The five pillars of Islam
Miss Granny
Director: Joyce Bernal
Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa
3/5
(Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh117,059
Name: Brendalle Belaza
From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines
Arrived in the UAE: 2007
Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus
Favourite photography style: Street photography
Favourite book: Harry Potter
In-demand jobs and monthly salaries
- Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000
- Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000
- Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000
- Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000
- HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000
- Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000
- Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000
- Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000
- Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000
- Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000
- Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000
- Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500
- Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000
- Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000
MATCH INFO
Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51')
Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
Key findings
- Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.
- Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase.
- People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”.
- Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better.
- But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.
Company%20Profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raha%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kuwait%2FSaudi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tech%20Logistics%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2414%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Soor%20Capital%2C%20eWTP%20Arabia%20Capital%2C%20Aujan%20Enterprises%2C%20Nox%20Management%2C%20Cedar%20Mundi%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20166%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters
The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited.
Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres.
A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work.
The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE.
The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE.
Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers.
Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment
But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.
WOMAN AND CHILD
Director: Saeed Roustaee
Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi
Rating: 4/5
The specs
Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm
Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Price: from Dh155,000
On sale: now
Sole survivors
- Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off
- George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane
- Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.
- Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.