Trump's Scotland foray clouded by Gaza suffering

Air Force One is set to land in a corner of Scotland late on Friday, with an armoured motorcade ready to ferry US President Donald Trump through police lines to spend the next few days golfing.

Mr Trump's trip − his first to the UK since his second term began in January − is a private visit, the main purpose of which appears to be to spend time at his two Scottish golf courses, Trump International at Menie in Aberdeenshire and Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire.

But it is unlikely that the President will be isolated from events in the wider world during his golf break. If the TVs at the Trump International clubhouse are showing news channels, the US team will see starvation in Gaza is dominating the news agenda.

Keir Starmer is meeting the President on Monday, presenting the British Prime Minister with a dilemma. Mr Starmer is under intense pressure to follow France’s lead and recognise a Palestinian state.

With Mr Trump largely unapologetic for his military and political support for the Israeli government, his visit will likely be framed by demonstrations with mass protests promised in Scotland’s cities.

The Scottish government has confirmed that First Minister John Swinney will also meet the President during his visit.

Donald Trump during a 2016 visit to the Trump International golf course in Aberdeenshire. Getty

Fairway meetings

Not being a golfer, Mr Starmer will greet Mr Trump a short drive away from the greens of Turnberry on the Ayrshire coast − where a peak season round costs £1,000 ($1,350) − for lunch and a bilateral meeting.

The original plan was to press Britain’s case to evade Mr Trump’s harshest tariffs, avoiding 25 per cent on steel exports and a potential 200 per cent hike on pharmaceuticals that are worth £9 billion a year to Britain.

But the grim news of starvation in Gaza and political momentum over formal Palestinian state recognition mean the Middle East will now top the agenda.

Mothers with malnourished children in Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. AFP

It will be a difficult political balancing act for Mr Starmer as America has just pulled out of ceasefire talks with Hamas, while members of the UK leader's cabinet are calling for Palestinian recognition and a much firmer line towards Israel. Scores of MPs from across the UK's political parties have also written a letter urging for the move.

Amid this, Mr Starmer will attempt to continue his campaign of seeking to befriend Mr Trump, keeping him onside over support for Ukraine and Nato.

There’s a possibility that if the pair’s chats continue, Mr Starmer might be invited on Air Force One for the short flight to Aberdeenshire, to Trump International at Menie, where the president will open a new course with a round.

But in Scotland's cities, anger over the war in Gaza is expected to see thousands turn out in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen to protest.

Police make preparations ahead of the US President's visit to Trump Turnberry course in Ayrshire. Getty

Influencing Trump

The politics over Palestine and other issues will be a challenge, former junior foreign minister Tobias Ellwood told The National.

“However much you might disagree with the individual, Mr Trump represents our closest security ally and, therefore, any opportunity to strengthen that bond, as well as take advantage of behind the scenes back-channel communications, should absolutely be leveraged,” said the former Conservative MP.

That will provide Mr Starmer with the chance to ask Mr Trump to influence Israel on getting humanitarian aid into Gaza and obtaining a ceasefire.

“It's very difficult to see any of the challenges that we face across the world not moving forward without American involvement,” Mr Ellwood said.

“One thing that Britain has always done well is influencing, giving some thought leadership towards shaping America's opinion. So, this is a welcome opportunity to help shape and finesse American foreign policy, particularly on the Middle East.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in conservation with US President Donald Trump at the recent Nato summit at The Hague. PA

Police operation

Mr Trump's visit comes weeks after campaign group Palestine Action was banned under UK anti-terrorism laws. Scottish police have already issued a warning that anyone displaying support for the group will be arrested, with police following through on their threat by detaining a protester in Glasgow holding a “Genocide in PALESTINE Time for ACTION” banner.

“Any support for Palestine Action, be that in terms of clothes worn, be that in terms of banners held, is now an offence under the Terrorism Act and people are liable to arrest for those offences,” said Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond of Police Scotland, who is leading the security operation.

Officers have been drafted in from across Britain. More than 5,000 are expected to take part in a five-day operation that is likely to exceed the £14.2m ($19.1) cost of Mr Trump's 2018 visit.

Convoys of police vehicles have been seen heading up to Scotland this week from England. Metal fences have been erected around golfing links and vehicle checkpoints set up.

Supporters of the proscribed Palestine Action campaign group before being arrested in Parliament Square in London. Getty

Below par?

If the 2018 trip sets a precedent, the police will be under even greater pressure given that the Israel-Gaza war is causing political ructions.

Back then officers had to contend with protesters booing Mr Trump during a game of golf and hundreds of demonstrators on the perimeter of Turnberry. It was rounded off with a man flying a paraglider over the Turnberry hotel with a banner reading “Trump: well below par #resist”, in breach of the air exclusion zone.

Publicity stunts will certainly be attempted again, with groups of protesters gathering, many under the Stop Trump Coalition that has pro-Palestine supporters, trade unionist and anti-Trump demonstrators in its ranks.

One organiser highlighted opposition to the plan suggested by Mt Trump to develop Gaza into a tourist resort, with its Palestinian inhabitants moved to Egypt or Jordan.

“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians who will not be forced out of Gaza so that Trump’s ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ can be built on its mass graves,” the spokesman said.

Donald Trump waves from his Turnberry golf course in Scotland in 2023. All photos: Getty Images Mr Trump plays a shot at Turnberry, on the south-west coast of Scotland Mr Trump bought Turnberry in 2014 Mr Trump plays a round of golf at Turnberry in 2018 Mr Trump visits Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen in 2016 Mr Trump at his golf course in Aberdeen, north-east Scotland Mr Trump gives a press conference on the ninth tee at Turnberry in 2016, after an eight-month refurbishment Mr Trump and Scottish professional golfer Colin Montgomerie at the opening of the Trump International Golf Links Course in 2012 Mr Trump opens the Balmedie course alongside, from left, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, course architect Martin Hawtree, European Tour chief George O'Grady, Montgomerie, Donald Trump Jr and Sandy Jones, PGA chief Mr Trump plays a round at the course in Balmedie, north-east Scotland

Vance bogey

Mr Trump has deep roots in Britain. His mother was from the Outer Hebrides and emigrated to New York aged 18, later marrying his father Fred Trump, a property developer. That heritage stretches too to his Vice President JD Vance, who has Scots-Irish ancestry, and will spend his summer amid the low hills and stone cottages of England’s Cotswolds.

As with previous holidays in America, Mr Vance is likely to have to contend with demonstrators as he tries to relax with his wife and three young children.

“JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK as Donald Trump,” said the spokesman for the Stop Trump Coalition. “We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting.”

The group said Mr Trump’s formal state visit to Britain in September, where he will be accompanied by his wife Melania as they stay at Windsor Castle and dine with King Charles III, will also be met by protests.

