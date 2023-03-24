UK and EU to sign off on Windsor Framework at London meeting

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic in London on Friday to formally sign off on the Windsor Framework.

The meeting at the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee follows a vote in the House of Commons, in which MPs overwhelmingly supported legislation on the Stormont Brake.

The brake introduces a democratic safeguard that will give Northern Ireland institutions, once restored, a role in the decision on whether significant new goods rules should apply in the region.

READ MORE What is the Windsor Framework?

The Windsor Framework offers the best deal for Northern Ireland, the UK government said.

The EU also formally agreed to the key elements of the Windsor Framework during an EU Council meeting on Wednesday.

The UK and EU have amended the old protocol, fixing the practical problems and securing a new way forward for a prosperous, stable future for Northern Ireland.

“By formally approving the Windsor Framework, we are delivering on our commitment to provide stability and certainty for Northern Ireland,” Mr Cleverly said.

“The framework is the best deal for Northern Ireland, safeguarding its place in the union and protecting the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement.

“I look forward to further effective co-operation with the EU on key issues, such as security and energy.”

What is the Windsor Framework? - video

Once the joint committee formally adopts the Windsor Framework, the UK government will look to begin enacting it.

Mr Cleverly and Mr Sefcovic will also both head the Partnership Council, which oversees the implementation, application and interpretation of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

The Partnership Council will cover wider UK-EU co-operation, including on issues such as the UK’s access to EU science and research programmes, energy, trade and security.

The UK will continue to work with the EU in a range of areas including research collaboration, but also strengthening sanctions against Russia as well as energy security and illegal migration.

Britain has also reached an agreement with Ireland and the European Commission on PEACE PLUS, the new cross-border and shared management programme that will promote peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland and the Border Region of Ireland.

The UK government will put forward a financing treaty in parliament on Friday that will allow parliamentary scrutiny before its entry into force.

PEACE PLUS will support ongoing work to promote peace and reconciliation as well as contribute to the cross-border economic and territorial development of the programme area.