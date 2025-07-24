Gaza suffering is 'unbearable', says EU commissioner

International pressure on Israel to alleviate “unbearable” suffering in Gaza is set to increase at an upcoming conference in New York in support of a Palestinian state, the EU commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica has told The National.

The UN has warned of mass starvation in Gaza engineered by Israel, but Benjamin Netanyahu's government rejects the accusation and blames Hamas. In the meantime the number of deaths from starvation rises steadily.

“The situation there is unbearable,” Ms Suica said. “This is exactly the reason there is a conference. It won't solve that but it can help, because France and Saudi Arabia are organising it. Many foreign ministers will follow, and I will join on behalf of the European Commission.”

A two-state solution such as that backed by the bloc and its Arab partners appears to many more elusive than ever. Israel’s parliament this week called for the annexation of all Jewish settlements in the West Bank – in effect blocking the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

Ms Suica, a Croatian politician who is scheduled to represent the EU at this month's conference, plays a central role in shaping the EU's economic diplomacy in the Middle East. The budget she oversees was doubled last week to €42.5 billion in the EU Commission's latest seven-year budget proposal.

EU Commissioner for Mediterranean Dubravka Suica (right) has actively engaged with Middle Eastern partners in the past months ahead of a relaunch of relations in the autumn. EPA

In October, Ms Suica will present a “new pact for the Mediterranean”, which is expected to include concrete partnerships with the region, starting with the first joint energy conference with GCC countries in Brussels on December 15. The idea is to show the region that the EU is not neglecting relations with the Arab world despite being also focusing on what is viewed as Russia's existential threat in Ukraine.

Though not part of the Mediterranean region, Gulf countries are to be integrated in the new pact as privileged partners. “We badly need them to get with us, because their interest is to have peace, security and prosperity in the region,” Ms Suica said.

We want to be a player, not only a payer EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica

Ms Suica, who is in charge the EU's funding to the Palestinian Authority, said that the EU would invite partners in New York to join a newly launched donor platform. It also aims to co-ordinate international efforts for the reconstruction of postwar Gaza once a permanent ceasefire is achieved.

EU pressure

Brussels views the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has been considerably weakened by Israel, as the only alternative to Hamas in governing Gaza. As its primary financial supporter, the EU increased its funding to the PA this year to €620 million in grants, up from €400 million in grants and loans in 2024.

The bloc also recently released €52 million in funding for UNRWA, though Ms Suica signalled hopes that, over time, the PA will assume responsibility for essential services. “Once they take over services, like health and education, they will be powerful enough to show that they can be a counterpart to Israel,” she said. “This is what we want to achieve.”

Gulf countries as well as OECD states, including the UK, Australia and Japan, would be considered strong partners to the new donor platform. There is a widespread view that the US mediates conflicts in the region while the EU finances reconstruction – but Ms Suica wants that to change, pointing to the Middle East's geographical proximity to Europe. Her motto is: “We want to be a player, not only a payer.”

Palestinians in Gaza gather to receive food from a charity kitchen. Reuters

While the New York conference is not expected to yield immediate decisions, it aims to offer a renewed political horizon for resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Participants are set to express their concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Yet both Israel and the US will be absent, and France's stated intention to issue its own recognition of Palestine at a follow-up leaders' meeting in September has angered Israel.

Despite Israel's reputation suffering a blow during the Gaza war, EU unity on the conflict remains fragile – a fact recognised by Ms Suica. “Let's see whether this conference in New York will help, because it will be worldwide, and I am sure that they [Israelis] also don't want to have such an image in the world,” she said.

EU countries failed last week to adopt of any of the 10 measures put forward by the bloc's foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, after her services found that Israel had breached a human rights clause enshrined in its relations with the bloc. Her proposals included suspending trade preferences and scientific partnerships.

All options

One measure that did gain consensus was a deal to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. Yet EU ambassadors in Brussels were reported to have been widely dissatisfied with its roll-out and impact at their first update this week.

Ms Kallas on Tuesday warned that “all options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges”. Her office did not answer a question from The National asking whether she would participate in the upcoming conference in New York.

Israel has killed close to 60,000 Gazans in 21 months of war, after around 1,200 died in Hamas-led attacks in Israel.

Ms Suica reiterated the EU's insistence on Israel keeping border crossings open to ensure the flow of humanitarian assistance. “They opened some crossings, but still, we are monitoring closely what's going on. We need more,” she said.

Regional efforts

In addition to her work on Palestine, Ms Suica has been actively engaging with Middle Eastern partners to forge long-term region-to-region co-operation. This includes a strategic partnership signed with Jordan in January and discussions on green energy initiatives with Morocco, such as maritime port decarbonisation.

She described the frequent accusation that such partnerships are focused solely on keeping migrants out of Europe as false. “We don't impose anything. We don't have a template,” Ms Suica said. There has also been a measure of behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts, with the Israeli, Palestinian and Syrian foreign ministers sitting at the same table at a meeting in Brussels last week.

In June, Ms Suica announced a €175 million aid package for Syria. She recalls being told during meetings with Syria's Finance Ministry and central bank governor that while the country was happy to see the EU return after the fall of the Assad regime, there was fear of European interference. “We don't want to interfere, but we want to accompany you. We want to assist you,” she answered.

On Palestine, the philosophy is the same, she said, pointing to its financial support for the PA. “I cannot predict what will happen, but we are doing our best to achieve a two-state solution,” Ms Suica said.

Dubravka Suica meets Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council. Photo: @dubravkasuica / X

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

COMPANY PROFILE ● Company: Bidzi ● Started: 2024 ● Founders: Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid ● Based: Dubai, UAE ● Industry: M&A ● Funding size: Bootstrapped ● No of employees: Nine

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Family: She is the youngest of seven siblings

Time in the UAE: 10 years

Hobbies: audiobooks and fitness: she works out every day, enjoying kickboxing and basketball

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHayvn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Flinos%2C%20Ahmed%20Ismail%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efinancial%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eundisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2044%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eseries%20B%20in%20the%20second%20half%20of%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHilbert%20Capital%2C%20Red%20Acre%20Ventures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Kill%20Bill%20Volume%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Quentin%20Tarantino%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Uma%20Thurman%2C%20David%20Carradine%20and%20Michael%20Madsen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

if you go The flights Emirates fly direct from Dubai to Houston, Texas, where United have direct flights to Managua. Alternatively, from October, Iberia will offer connections from Madrid, which can be reached by both Etihad from Abu Dhabi and Emirates from Dubai. The trip Geodyssey’s (Geodyssey.co.uk) 15-night Nicaragua Odyssey visits the colonial cities of Leon and Granada, lively country villages, the lake island of Ometepe and a stunning array of landscapes, with wildlife, history, creative crafts and more. From Dh18,500 per person, based on two sharing, including transfers and tours but excluding international flights. For more information, visit visitnicaragua.us.