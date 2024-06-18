Ursula Von der Leyen closes in on second term as head of European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen appears to have garnered broad support from EU leaders for a second term, but a deal involving other top jobs will not be finalised until next week.

There had been hopes they would come to an agreement at an informal meeting of the bloc's 27 leaders in Brussels on Tuesday evening, but a number of heads of state said their intention was just to hold discussions.

Several leaders explicitly backed Ms von der Leyen, a member of the centre-right to right-wing European People's Party, for a second term.

Support for the other candidates for leading roles was less affirmed but no other names were put forward, signalling a possible consensus.

Read More Pro-Palestine protesters close London university rally site seconds before deadline

They are former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa, a socialist, for the job of president of the EU Council, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, a liberal, for the post of top diplomat. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is also requesting a second term.

“It was a good conversation. It goes in the right direction, but there is no agreement tonight at this stage,” outgoing council President Charles Michel told reporters just before midnight on Monday.

“The decision will be made in the next formal European Council that will take place next week,” he said.

Asked what was missing to clinch a deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said that it needed to “marinate”. He appeared to indicate the odds were good for Ms Kallas, a fellow liberal.

The distribution of top EU jobs are meant to reflect the results of the latest European election, which earlier this month saw the EPP and the socialists maintain the strongest blocs in the European Parliament. The far-right also made considerable gains.

Statement after the Informal leaders' meeting ↓ https://t.co/w3D2ItEka1 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 17, 2024

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was reported to be unhappy with discussions.

Ahead of the meeting, Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani said there were concerns that Mr Costa had not been firm enough on supporting Ukraine.

Such ambivalence came in contrast to the many voices supporting Ms von der Leyen, with Irish premier Simon Harris saying on arrival that there was “emerging consensus” to support her and that no other names had been suggested at this stage.

“Ursula has done a great job,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Describing Ms von der Leyen as an “excellent candidate,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that there were still questions about the “whole package” – a reference to the jobs expected to go to Mr Costa and Ms Kallas.

The apparent consensus to back Ms von der Leyen for a second term comes in stark contrast with her first appointment, when she emerged as a surprise candidate after marathon talks among leaders.

Today, 13 of the 27 EU leaders are from parties belonging to the EPP. With French and German support too, Ms von der Leyen would have the qualified majority she requires to be nominated.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the alliance of European parties 'will continue to support migration and send even more money and weapons to the Russia-Ukraine war'. Reuters

Hungary came forward as the one dissenting voice, with officials highlighting their difficult relations with Ms von der Leyen.

Budapest has repeatedly delayed decisions that require unanimity on Ukraine, causing irritation and alarm among other capitals, which view support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion as existential.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a hard-right populist, took to X to vent his anger at the alliance between the EPP, socialists and liberals to carve up the top jobs.

“We shouldn’t be naive: they will continue to support migration and send even more money and weapons to the Russia-Ukraine war,” said Mr Orban.