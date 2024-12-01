New EU representatives Kaja Kallas, Antonio Costa and Marta Kos visited Kyiv on Sunday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine. Photo: Kaja Kallas
New EU representatives Kaja Kallas, Antonio Costa and Marta Kos visited Kyiv on Sunday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine. Photo: Kaja Kallas

News

Europe

EU's new top team vows 'unwavering support' to Ukraine

European Council president Antonio Costa and foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas visit Kyiv on first day in office

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

December 01, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London