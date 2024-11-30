Syrian rebel forces breach Aleppo as army closes airport and roads

Syrian authorities closed Aleppo airport as well as major roads leading into the city on Saturday, as rebel forces opposed to President Bashar Al Assad claimed they had breached the city after carrying out a sweeping attack through government-held towns. Violent clashes were continuing between government forces on one side and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/29/aleppo-offensive-syria/" target="_blank">militant group Hayat Tahrir </a>and its allied factions on the other, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. The fighting had killed 277 people, including 28 civilians. The rebels retook the city in a surprise attack, after they were forced out in 2016 by government troops and Mr Al Assad's allies including Russia, Iran, and regional Shiite militias. The rebels were able to capture half of Aleppo without meeting significant resistance, Syrian Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP on Saturday. There "has been no fighting, not a single shot was fired, as regime forces withdrew", he said. Hayat Tahrir said it was launching the offensive in response to intensified strikes in recent weeks against civilians by Russian and Syrian air forces in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/03/turkey-syria/" target="_blank">Idlib</a>. In recent months, people in Idlib have reported drone attacks on civilians using quadcopter drones rigged with bombs. Syrian troops regularly shell the area, which has also suffered serious food shortages in recent years. The Syrian army denied reports that rebels were in control of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/26/israel-strikes-hezbollah-targets-in-syria-despite-nearing-truce-in-lebanon/" target="_blank">Aleppo</a> and said it was fighting back and had inflicted heavy losses on the insurgents in the outskirts of Aleppo and Idlib. The army said the rebel groups were publishing “misleading information” on various platforms online, which it said was “aimed at terrorising citizens”. Sana, the official Syrian news agency, reported that more than 200 rebel fighters had been killed. Sana said four civilians including two students were killed on Friday in Aleppo by insurgent shelling of university student dormitories. David Carden, UN deputy regional humanitarian co-ordinator for the Syria Crisis, said the world body was "deeply alarmed by the situation unfolding in north-west Syria". "Relentless attacks over the past three days have claimed the lives of at least 27 civilians, including children as young as eight years old," he said. The sources added that the Syrian army had been told to follow "safe withdrawal" orders from the main areas of the city that the rebels have entered. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said the rebel attack on Aleppo was "an infringement on the sovereignty of Syria" and offered support for the government to quickly restore order. Russia, one of Mr Al Assad's key allies, has promised Damascus extra military aid to thwart the rebels, according to a Reuters report. The military said on Friday its air force had bombed anti-government forces in Syria to repel opposition fighters.