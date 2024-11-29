Syrian army claims it is repelling insurgent offensive in new battle for Aleppo

Syria's army on Friday said its forces were repelling a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/29/hundreds-killed-in-syrian-civil-war-as-rebel-forces-close-in-on-aleppo-city/" target="_blank">major offensive </a>by militant groups in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/29/aleppo-offensive-syria/" target="_blank">Aleppo</a>, the country's second largest city, claiming it had inflicted heavy losses among rebel fighters. Insurgents have been approaching Aleppo city for days and have seized several towns and villages along the way in the worst fighting in Syria since 2020 in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2024/03/18/syrians-mark-13th-anniversary-of-the-uprising-in-idlib-in-pictures/" target="_blank">13-year civil war</a>. Hundreds have been killed in the shock insurgent offensive, in which rebels are said to have captured dozens of villages in government-held areas. Late on Friday the situation was fluid, with claim and counter-claim by competing interests adding to the uncertainty for residents. The militant group <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/05/top-iraqi-extremist-killed-in-suicide-bombing-in-syria/" target="_blank">Hayat Tahrir</a>, formerly linked to Al Qaeda, launched a number of surprise raids this week, using one-way attack drones, tanks and artillery, surging across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/20/aleppo-kurds-syria-turkey/" target="_blank">Aleppo</a>’s countryside to the city’s suburbs. "Our forces have succeeded in regaining control over some points that witnessed violations during the past hours and will continue their combat operations until they are pushed back," the army said in a statement about the fighting under way in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside. "Our armed forces were able to inflict heavy losses on the attacking organisations, killing and wounding hundreds of terrorists." Syrian rebels claimed to have breached Aleppo city, fighters and a war monitor said on Friday afternoon. The Syrian army said the groups were publishing "misleading information" on various platforms online, which it said was "aimed at terrorising citizens". The last time the city of Aleppo was attacked was in 2016 when a brutal military campaign was carried out by the Syrian government, backed by Russia and Iran. Violent clashes were under way between government forces on one side and the militant group Hayat Tahrir with its allied factions on the other, UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Telegram channels affiliated to Hayat Tahrir said it had reached Aleppo and was "continuing to advance" on Friday. Syria's Armed Forces vowed to repel the attack and said it had destroyed several enemy drones as well as weaponry. Syrian state media had reported earlier on Friday that projectiles launched by the insurgents had landed in student accommodation at the University of Aleppo, killing four people, including two students. Hayat Tahrir was advancing alongside a number of allied groups in a joint operations command structure led by its commander Abu Mohammad Al Jowlani. Lt Col Hassan Abdul Ghani, another Hayat Tahrir commander, told <i>The National </i>the operations called ''Deter the Aggression'' were launched with the goal of taking areas controlled by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and foreign militia allies. Rebel operations were launched after a series of attacks on civilians, he said, alongside the alleged build-up of Iran-backed militias on fronts in Idlib between Assad-controlled territory and rebel-held areas. He added that insurgents had captured 45 towns and villages so far. Hundreds are thought to have been killed in fighting since Wednesday but the death toll is unknown as the rebels continue to advance. Russia, Mr Al Assad's main backer throughout the civil war, said it wanted the government to restore order in the Aleppo region as soon as possible. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said Moscow viewed the attacks as a violation of Syrian sovereignty. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday blamed the attack on the US and Israel, calling it a "US-Zionist plan following the Zionist regime's defeat in Lebanon and Palestine", Iranian state media reported. During a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Mr Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran's support. Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have been instrumental in boosting Syrian government forces throughout the war. The latest escalation in violence in Aleppo comes after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/29/israel-and-hezbollah-trade-truce-violation-accusations/" target="_blank">ceasefire agreement </a>was reached between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The group has come under intense Israeli attacks in Syria and Lebanon, distracting it from the fight with Syrian insurgents. Turkey, which supports some rebel factions based in Aleppo, said it had previously warned of attacks on Idlib that rebels said had prompted the current assault. "The clashes experienced in recent days have caused an undesirable increase in tension in the region,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a statement. "It is of great importance for Turkey to prevent new and greater instabilities and to prevent civilians from being harmed." Ankara also said it was "closely monitoring" what it said was an increase in attacks in parts of rural Aleppo by "terrorist groups trying to take advantage of the current instability" – seemingly a reference to Kurdish militias against which Ankara has led numerous military operations in Syria. Turkey has this year launched efforts to resume relations with Mr Assad's government in Damascus, with little progress.