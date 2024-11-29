Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of violating ceasefire

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/27/live-ceasefire-lebanon-hezbollah-israel/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> and Hezbollah have accused each other of breaching a ceasefire that came into effect on Wednesday and aims to halt more than a year of fighting. The Israeli army said on Thursday that its air force struck a facility used by Hezbollah to store mid-range rockets in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/11/israel-set-to-expand-ground-assault-into-new-areas-of-southern-lebanon/" target="_blank">southern Lebanon</a>. Israel also opened fire on Thursday on what it called "suspects" with vehicles arriving at several areas in the southern zone, saying it was a breach of the truce with Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah. In turn, the Lebanese army accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire "several times". "After the ceasefire agreement was announced, the Israeli enemy violated the agreement, through air violations and targeting Lebanese territory with various weapons," it said. The army said there had been air strikes and attacks on Lebanese territory with "various weapons". Lebanese residents are prohibited from moving south to a line of villages and their surroundings until further notice, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X on Friday. Israeli strikes on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> have killed at least 3,961 people and injured 16,520 others since October 2023, the Lebanese health ministry said on Thursday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> strikes have killed 45 civilians in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. At least 73 Israeli soldiers have been killed in northern Israel, the Golan Heights, and in combat in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli authorities. The exchange of accusations highlighted the fragility of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/27/beirut-awakes-to-a-new-dawn-with-no-israeli-bombing-or-eviction-orders/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a>, which was brokered by the US and France to end the conflict, fought in parallel with the Gaza war. The truce lasts for 60 days in the hope of reaching a permanent cessation of hostilities. Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah also accused Israel of violating the deal. "The Israeli enemy is attacking those returning to the border villages," Mr Fadlallah told reporters, adding "there are violations today by Israel, even in this form". The ceasefire deal stipulates that unauthorised military facilities south of the Litani River should be dismantled, but does not mention military facilities north of the river. Earlier, Israeli tank fire hit five towns and some agricultural fields in southern Lebanon, state media and Lebanese security sources said, saying at least two people were wounded. All the areas lie within 2km (1.2 miles) of the Blue Line demarcating the border between Lebanon and Israel, in an area the Israeli military has announced as a no-go zone along the border, even after the deal was agreed. The Israeli military said it had identified several suspicious activities that posed a threat and breached conditions of the ceasefire agreement. "Any deviation from this agreement will be enforced with fire," said Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi. On Thursday night, Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/27/israel-netanyahu-approves-hezbollah-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> said he had directed the military to be prepared for intense fighting if the ceasefire is violated. "We are enforcing powerfully," Netanyahu said in an interview with Israel's Channel 14. "But if needed I gave a directive to the IDF – be prepared in case there is a violation of the framework of the ceasefire, for an intense war." Lebanese families displaced from their homes near the southern border have tried to return to check on their properties. But Israeli troops remain stationed within Lebanese territory in towns along the border. Reuters reporters heard surveillance drones flying over parts of southern Lebanon. The Israeli military on Thursday renewed a curfew restricting the movement of residents of southern Lebanon south of the Litani river between 5pm and 7am.