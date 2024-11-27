A member of the Israeli security forces inspects a house damaged by a Hezbollah rocket in the northern border town of Kiryat Shmona. AFP
A member of the Israeli security forces inspects a house damaged by a Hezbollah rocket in the northern border town of Kiryat Shmona. AFP

News

MENA

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approves ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah

Lebanese government is expected to formally endorse deal on Wednesday morning

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today