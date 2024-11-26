Rescuers search the rubble of a building following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, Lebanon, 26 November 2024. EPA
Rescuers search the rubble of a building following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, Lebanon, 26 November 2024. EPA

News

MENA

Counting the cost of Israel and Hezbollah's war with no winners

The war escalated with Israel's ground invasion on September 30 but the outcome is far from clear after weeks of devastation

Robert Tollast
Robert Tollast

November 26, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today