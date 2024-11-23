'Nothing justifies this': Survivors of Israel’s biggest attack on central Beirut recount harrowing night

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/live-israel-gaza-aid-trucks-un/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Ahmad Qassem's daughter did not even get the chance to unwrap her birthday presents. In the early hours of Saturday, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/23/at-least-four-dead-as-israeli-air-strikes-destroy-building-in-central-beirut/" target="_blank">massive Israeli strike</a> on Basta, a densely populated area in central <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/" target="_blank">Beirut</a>, completely destroyed her home in one of the most <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/23/at-least-four-dead-as-israeli-air-strikes-destroy-building-in-central-beirut/" target="_blank">devastating attacks</a> on the city ahead of her much-anticipated day. Her pink princess dress, which her father had bought for her sixth birthday, now covered in grey dust like much of the shattered neighbourhood, hangs from the door amid the debris where their house once stood. “Is this what <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> calls a target? This is my daughter’s birthday gift. She hasn’t even worn it,” said Mr Qassem, pointing to the dress. The family's home was destroyed, along with the eight-storey building next door that was hit by what were reported to be bunker-buster bombs, in the predawn attack. The strike created massive explosions that rocked the centre of Lebanon's capital for the fourth time in a week. The blast was heard across the capital, with the smell of burning explosives lingering in the air for hours. Israel has escalated its attacks on Beirut in recent days, saying it will negotiate “under fire”, as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/lebanon-seeking-us-guarantees-to-ensure-israel-respects-its-sovereignty-sources-say/" target="_blank">US-led peace talks have reached a critical point</a>. Somehow, Mr Qassem's family survived the attack, which killed at least 15 people and injured dozens, according to civil defence officials on the scene. Around 30 others are still missing. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers are still identifying victims through DNA testing of remains found at the site. Tearful families are waiting anxiously, hoping for a miracle. “I cannot realise what happened. I was in my living room, and one second later, I saw myself flying through the air,” Mr Qassem said. “I look at what’s left, and it feels unreal. When you look at this, you would never think the people inside could have possibly survived,” he said, staring at the rubble in obvious shock, as thick smoke billowed behind him from the massive crater left by the strike. Mr Qassem said he initially thought his daughter was dead but then heard her crying under the rubble. “There was blood everywhere, body parts scattered around, and I even saw a corpse without a head,” he said. “But we’re alive. That's what matters the most, she is my whole life. It’s a miracle.” Israel has yet to issue an official statement. The AFP news agency, citing a Lebanese security source, reported that the target of the strike was a senior Hezbollah official, whose fate remains unclear. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/23/how-hezbollah-built-a-web-of-militias-and-arms-supplies-in-syria/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> MP Amin Sherri has denied the presence of any Hezbollah members in the targeted building. Mr Qassem said there were no fighters in his neighbourhood. “We heard about three different potential targets, but no evidence was provided for any of them. And even if there was someone affiliated, it would not justify killing dozens of civilians – sleeping families, children and women,” he said. A young boy wandered through the rubble behind him as he spoke. His father and grandmother were killed in the strike, Mr Qassem said. They were the next-door neighbours. “He is only 11,” Mr Qassem said. “What does he have to do with any of this? We’re not seen as human.” There was no warning given before the strike. Israel has typically issued warning notices for specific targets in other areas, such as Beirut's southern suburbs, which have now been mostly depopulated. Hours after the strike in Basta, it issued new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/05/israel-buffer-zone-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank">eviction orders</a> to residents in south Beirut. Amnesty International has questioned these eviction orders, labelling them as “misleading”, raising questions around whether they are aimed at mass displacement. Ali Malek, a civil defence rescuer who rushed to the site right after the attack, said first responders have grown tough skin, facing one traumatic scene after another. Yet, when asked to describe the latest strike, his voice broke, and his eyes filled with tears. “There were so many children,” he was only able to whisper.