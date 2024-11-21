Israeli army vehicles pass by a protest sign showing a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they move along the northern border.
Lebanon seeking US guarantees to ensure Israel respects its sovereignty, sources say

US envoy Amos Hochstein is in Israel for crucial meetings to finalise a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah

Mohamad Ali Harisi

November 21, 2024

