President Sheikh Mohamed and Jordan's King Abdullah call for Gaza and Lebanon ceasefire in Abu Dhabi talks

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
President Sheikh Mohamed and Jordan's King Abdullah II on Wednesday stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.
The two leaders emphasised the importance of safeguarding civilians and providing crucial humanitarian assistance during the conflicts with Israel in which tens of thousands of people have been killed and vast numbers displaced.
Both sides reaffirmed the UAE and Jordan's "steadfast position" in supporting Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity while expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people, state news agency Wam reported.
At least 43,985 people have been killed in Gaza and 3,516 in Lebanon since October 7, 2023. The Emirates and Jordan have repeatedly called for peaceful solution to be brokered, while providing essential aid to help those most in need.
Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah said it was critical to avoid further escalations of violence in the Middle East to ensure security and stability throughout the region. They called for a clear path to be established towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, based on a two-state solution. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to working together on issues of shared interest, particularly in light of the challenges facing the region.
King Abdullah was earlier greeted by President Sheikh Mohamed on arrival at Al Bateen Airport and a welcoming delegation which included Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and a number of senior officials.
King Abdullah was joined on his visit by Jordanian Prime Minister Dr Jaafar Hassan and Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah meet regularly in both the UAE and Jordan in support of deep-rooted ties between the nations. Last month, the UAE signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Jordan, its first with a fellow Arab country. The deal is aimed at deepening trade ties between the countries.
The landmark deal was witnessed by Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah and came as part of the UAE leader's working visit to Amman. The Cepa is aimed at accelerating growth in priority industries, creating jobs and strengthening supply chains.
The Cepa will seek to build on the strong foundations already in place for economic development. Last year, non-oil trade between the UAE and Jordan reached $4.2 billion. Jordan is the UAE’s third-largest Arab trade partner outside of the GCC.
