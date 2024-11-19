President Sheikh Mohamed calls for end to regional conflict in talks with Qatari Prime Minister

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday held talks in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, focused on efforts to halt deadly conflict in the Middle East.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of achieving a ceasefire and de-escalation of violence, as Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon persist. They highlighted the value of preventing the fighting from spreading further to bolster regional security and stability, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Qatari Prime Minister also explored the long-standing ties between their two nations and ways to further co-operation in talks held at Qasr Al Shati.

The President conveyed his best wishes to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim and called for the prosperity and development of the Gulf country. Sheikh Mohammed shared similar sentiments in return on behalf of the Emir.

The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Qatari Prime Minister's visiting delegation included Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior, and a number of high-ranking officials.

Sheikh Mohammed was earlier greeted on arrival at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Tahnoun.

