News

UAE

Aid situation in Gaza is catastrophic, says head of International Rescue Committee

Former UK foreign secretary David Miliband tells The National people in enclave are under threat from lack of food and water

Mina Al-Oraibi
Mina Al-Oraibi

November 19, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today