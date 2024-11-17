Four UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Four convoys carrying humanitarian aid from the UAE have entered Gaza this week through Egypt's Rafah border crossing. The convoys were part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, state news agency Wam reported.

The convoys consisted of 47 lorries loaded with over 605 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, medical items, children's nutritional supplements, clothing, shelter materials and other necessities.

Humanitarian agencies have consistently warned of numerous barriers imposed by Israel on aid deliveries to Gaza, especially to the north. The Israeli army has cut off the north of the strip from the rest of Gaza with a siege blocking food, water, medications and aid since October 1.

Since the start of the war on October 7 last year, the UAE has been among the largest donors of aid to Gaza, providing essential medical and food supplies. The Emirates has also established two hospitals, including one with a centre dedicated to providing prosthetic limbs for Palestinians injured in Israel’s war on Hamas.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, recently told The National that the aid deliveries are “part of the UAE’s ongoing commitment to alleviate the immense suffering of Palestinians".

