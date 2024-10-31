UAE delivers essential aid to northern and southern Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> has delivered more desperately needed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/17/uae-carries-out-another-critical-aid-drop-to-gaza-strip/" target="_blank">aid </a>to northern and southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza</a> through two border crossings, and is working on handing over more shipments, a senior official announced on Thursday. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said 150 tonnes of humanitarian goods entered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/20/uaes-floating-hospital-opens-physiotherapy-department-to-treat-wounded-gazans/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>over the past week, and 2,300 tonnes are set to be delivered to the ravaged enclave in the coming days. “Recently, 12 UAE trucks carrying 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid entered Gaza through the Erez and Karam Abu Salem crossings – the first substantial delivery of aid this month, providing essential food supplies to support 30,000 people,” Ms Al Hashimy told <i>The National</i>. “We are committed to delivering more this coming week through shipments carrying 2,300 tonnes headed to Gaza via Ashdod. We continue to work with international partners to ensure that more crossings are opened and more support flows for the people of Gaza,” she added. The Erez crossing, also known as the Beit Hanoun crossing, is situated at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/30/beit-lahia-israel-gaza-strike/" target="_blank">northern </a>end of the Gaza Strip, while the Karam Abu Salem Crossing is located at the southern end. Humanitarian agencies have consistently warned of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/31/gaza-aid-a-true-disaster-says-former-us-special-envoy-for-humanitarian-issues/" target="_blank">numerous barriers</a> imposed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israel</a> on aid deliveries to Gaza, especially to the north. The Israeli army has cut off the north of the strip from the rest of Gaza with a siege blocking food, water, medications and aid since October 1. “The situation on the ground is dire, with civilians in desperate need of food, shelter, medicine, and water as winter approaches. It is imperative that we secure unhindered access to provide continuous and substantial aid,” warned Ms Al Hashimy. Israel has less than two weeks to drastically improve the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/29/us-election-poll-data-middle-east-voters/" target="_blank">Washington </a>could start to restrict access to funding for US weapons. According to Israel’s own data, only 26,399 tonnes of aid entered the Gaza Strip in October compared to 87,445 tonnes the month before. Since the start of the war on October 7 last year, the UAE has been among the largest donors of aid to Gaza, providing essential medical and food supplies. The Emirates has also established two hospitals, including one with a centre dedicated to providing prosthetic limbs for Palestinians injured in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/30/saudi-arabia-to-host-summit-on-israeli-aggression-in-gaza-and-lebanon/" target="_blank">Israel’s war on Hamas</a>, which has claimed the lives of more than 43,100 people. Ms Al Hashimy said that the latest aid deliveries are “part of the UAE’s ongoing commitment to alleviate the immense suffering of Palestinians. Yet, much more is urgently needed”.