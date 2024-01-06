President Sheikh Mohamed receives Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

President Sheikh Mohamed has received Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

They met at Al Shati palace in Abu Dhabi,

The Prime Minister, who is also Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs, conveyed the greetings of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim.

Sheikh Mohamed sent his warmest greetings and wishes for further development and prosperity for Qatar and its people.

The leaders discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance co-operation for mutual benefit and development.

They also spoke about regional and international issues.

Qatar's Prime Minister travelled with Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and other officials.