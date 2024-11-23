At least four dead as Israeli air strikes destroy building in central Beirut

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/live-israel-gaza-aid-trucks-un/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Loud explosions were heard in central <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/" target="_blank">Beirut</a> in the early hours of Saturday, as five <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/isreal/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> air strikes hit an eight-storey building at about 4am local time in the densely populated Basta neighbourhood, officials and witnesses said. The building was destroyed and several others nearby were damaged, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported. At least four people died and 23 were wounded, the Health Ministry said, in a preliminary toll of the attack. Images and video circulating online showed rescuers rushing to the site amid smoke and the sound of ambulance sirens. In one video, a man reportedly filming from his balcony next to the strike site says his relatives' home was completely destroyed. “There was five buildings there, full of people, they’re all gone,” he says. The target of the strike remains unclear. The last reported Israeli air strike on Basta was on October 10, in which 22 people were killed. It was aimed at Hezbollah’s liaison and co-ordination unit chief, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/11/beirut-israel-lebanon-wafic-safa/" target="_blank">Wafiq Safa</a>, who reportedly survived. Hours after the latest strike, Israel issued <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/05/israel-buffer-zone-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank">eviction orders</a> for residents of Hadath and Chouaifet El Aamroussieh neighbourhoods in southern Beirut, less than 10km south of Basta. Israel has bombed southern Beirut heavily since it launched an all-out offensive against Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in late September, but attacks on central Beirut have been relatively rare until the past week. The strike in Basta follows an air strike in Ras Al Nabaa last Sunday, which killed Hezbollah media chief Mohammad Afif and two other people. A busy shopping street in the Mar Elias district was struck hours later, killing three people, while the Zuqaq Al Blat district, near the Lebanese parliament and prime ministerial office, was on Monday night. US special envoy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/lebanon-seeking-us-guarantees-to-ensure-israel-respects-its-sovereignty-sources-say/" target="_blank">Amos Hochstein</a> arrived in Beirut on Tuesday to push forward a ceasefire proposal drafted by Washington. He extended his visit by a day amid signs of progress in the negotiations, before travelling to Israel on Thursday. Instead of returning to Lebanon after his meetings with Israeli officials, Mr Hochstein went straight back to the US, indicating that there had been a deadlock over the terms. A key sticking point in the US-drafted deal is a provision giving Israel the right to strike in Lebanon in “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/20/ceasefire-israel-hezbollah-war/" target="_blank">self defence</a>” even after the truce takes effect, sources familiar with the negotiations told <i>The National</i>.