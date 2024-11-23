Rescuers at the site of the Israeli strike in Beirut's Basta district, where at least four people were killed. Reuters
Rescuers at the site of the Israeli strike in Beirut's Basta district, where at least four people were killed. Reuters

News

MENA

At least four dead as Israeli air strikes destroy building in central Beirut

Another 23 wounded in attack on Basta before dawn on Saturday

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today