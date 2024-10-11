Target of Israeli strike in central Beirut reportedly Hezbollah spymaster Wafic Safa

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

After Israel assassinated several top Hezbollah leaders in recent weeks, Wafic Safa was one of the last remaining senior officials alive.

On Thursday night, Israeli air strikes hit central Beirut. Israeli media reported that Mr Safa, who was heavily involved in the 2006 war negotiations with Israelis, was the target. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported 22 deaths and 117 injuries.

In 2019, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Mr Safa, describing him as "the head of Hezbollah's security apparatus" and a close associate of the group's then Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed two weeks ago in a massive Israeli attack on Beirut.

He rose to prominence in the mid-1990s when he negotiated the release of Hezbollah prisoners with Israel.

Hezbollah and Israel fought a month-long war in 2006. That conflict remained the most recent between the two sides until fighting resumed a year ago, coinciding with the war in Gaza. The war has escalated significantly in recent weeks, with more than 2,000 killed in Lebanon and 1.2 million displaced.

In imposing the sanctions, the US said Mr Safa “has exploited Lebanon's ports and border crossings to smuggle contraband and facilitate travel on behalf of Hezbollah, undermining the security and safety of the Lebanese people, while also draining valuable import duties and revenue away from the Lebanese government”.

The Treasury said Mr “Safa is in charge of Hezbollah's liaison and co-ordination unit, and is responsible for Hezbollah’s co-ordination with the international community and with Lebanese security agencies”.

He is accused of arranging the passage of illegal drugs and weapons into the port of Beirut. Hezbollah specifically routed certain shipments through Mr Safa to avoid scrutiny, the Treasury stated.

He was a suspect in the assassination of former prime minister Rafic Hariri, the father another former premier, Saad Hariri, in 2005. Hezbollah has denied its involvement in the Lebanese statesman’s death.

The US Treasury also accused Mr Safa, along with Hezbollah parliamentary chief Muhammed Raad, of maintaining a list of 100 Hezbollah members who were to acquire foreign citizenship.

“With these passports, these individuals would be sent by Hezbollah on long-term missions to Arab and western countries,” the Treasury added.

Mr Safa also allegedly threatened a Lebanese judge charged with investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast, which implicated allies of Hezbollah.

Despite his prominent position, Mr Safa kept a low profile and rarely spoke to the media.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

ADCC AFC Women’s Champions League Group A fixtures October 3: v Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC

October 6: v Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC

October 9: v Sabah FA

A general guide to how active you are: Less than 5,000 steps - sedentary 5,000 - 9,999 steps - lightly active 10,000 - 12,500 steps - active 12,500 - highly active

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Everton v Tottenham, Sunday, 8.30pm (UAE) Match is live on BeIN Sports

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Akeed Based: Muscat Launch year: 2018 Number of employees: 40 Sector: Online food delivery Funding: Raised $3.2m since inception

Sarfira Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal Rating: 2/5

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202-litre%20direct%20injection%20turbo%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%207-speed%20automatic%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20261hp%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20400Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20From%20Dh134%2C999%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Klipit%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Venkat%20Reddy%2C%20Mohammed%20Al%20Bulooki%2C%20Bilal%20Merchant%2C%20Asif%20Ahmed%2C%20Ovais%20Merchant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Digital%20receipts%2C%20finance%2C%20blockchain%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%244%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Privately%2Fself-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A