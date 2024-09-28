Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has been killed, the Israeli army has announced. AFP
Israeli army announces it killed Hezbollah leader in Beirut strike

Israel carried out a massive attack on Hezbollah's headquarters in a southern Beirut suburb on Friday

Amr Mostafa
Thomas Helm

September 28, 2024