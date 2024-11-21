Israeli researcher Ze'ev Erlich seen in IDF uniform on November 20, 2024, hours before he was killed in an ambush by Hezbollah operatives. Photo: X
Israeli researcher Ze'ev Erlich seen in IDF uniform on November 20, 2024, hours before he was killed in an ambush by Hezbollah operatives. Photo: X

News

MENA

Israeli archaeologist killed in south Lebanon after embedding with invading army to look at ruins

Ze'ev Erlich was eulogised by far-right ministers, who knew him for his archaeological work in the occupied West Bank

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm

November 21, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today