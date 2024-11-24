Lebanese police stand in front of a portrait of the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Saturday. AP
Lebanese police stand in front of a portrait of the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Saturday. AP

Opinion

Comment

Why taming Hezbollah is in Iran’s interest

Raghida Dergham is the founder and executive chairwoman of the Beirut Institute, and a columnist for The National

November 24, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today